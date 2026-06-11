Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed disappointment after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico, particularly over finishing the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with fewer players, although he still felt his team showed encouraging passages of play against the hosts.

Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both dismissed with straight red cards in the second half, while Mexico’s César Montes was also sent off deep into stoppage time.

Speaking on SABC after the match, Broos questioned some of the officiating decisions.

“I don’t think there’s much to say about the first red card, but on the second, I felt the Mexican player obstructed mine. The referee saw it differently,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we had to end the match with nine men.”

Despite the setback, Broos maintained that his side had spells of control in the game.

“In some moments, I thought we played well. At times, Mexico looked even unsettled and didn’t find space easily. Overall, there were positives,” he said. “What needs improvement is our use of possession. That wasn’t good enough today, and we must work on it.”

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He also acknowledged the difficulty of facing the host nation but insisted his team initially handled the pressure well.

“Yes, playing against the hosts always brings pressure, but I think we only really struggled in the first 20 minutes,” Broos explained. “After that, we had more of the ball and played better. The problem was simple mistakes—twice we lost possession in areas we shouldn’t have, and Mexico punished us immediately with two goals.”

Source: Briefly News