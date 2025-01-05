Jade Castrinos’ life after Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Jade Castrinos is a talented American singer-songwriter and musician known for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. She gained widespread recognition as a founding member of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a popular indie-folk band formed in 2007. However, her abrupt departure from the band in 2014 was surrounded by immense speculations and controversies.

Jade Castrinos, synonymous with the vibrant folk-rock movement, captured hearts as a founding member of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. After leaving the rock band, Jade embarked on a solo career and has since released several EPs and collaborations.

Full name Jade Castrinos Gender Female Date of birth April 10, 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Aries Place of birth St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Current residence California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 in Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Alex Ebert Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist

Jade Castrinos' age and early life

Jade Castrinos (44 years old as of 2024) was born on April 10, 1980, in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States. Her dad was a rock star, while her mother was a homemaker. Her parents split when she was five, leaving her and her younger siblings to be raised solely by her mother.

Growing up, Jade had an opportunity to share a band with her father. In an exclusive interview with Christy Dawn, she talked about the experience she shared with her father. She said,

Playing in a band with my dad as an adolescent was life changing. I felt free and supported - I certainly wasn't afraid to make a mistake in front of him which enabled me to discover my voice.

What happened with Jade Castrinos?

Jade Castrinos' departure from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros in 2014 was marked by controversy and speculation. The circumstances surrounding her exit were unclear, but she publicly stated on Instagram that she was "voted off" the tour just a week before it began. In her post, she humorously noted,

For seven years I sang and wrote music with Edward Sharpe. They voted me off of tour a week before they left, via email. Lol.

Frontman Alex Ebert responded to her departure with a Facebook post that has since been deleted. Ebert's note read,

Jade has spoken out about not being on this tour. Her statement left a lot of things to the imagination. Out of respect for Jade, I will keep it that way.

Where is Jade from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros now?

After leaving the rock band, Castrinos transitioned to a solo career, focusing on her music and performing at various venues. She has also collaborated with Jakob Dylan on different musical projects. In 2019, the duo performed Go Where You Wanna Go and In Dedicated to the One I Love on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During an interview, Jade revealed that making music was her childhood dream. She said,

Making music has been my dream since I was a little girl and I plan on making music for the rest of my time on earth, come hell or high water.

Was Edward Sharpe's Jade Castrino on drugs?

Jade Castrinos' controversial departure from the Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros band sparked speculation about personal issues, including drug addiction claims. Reports suggest that her struggles may have contributed to her being voted off a tour shortly before it began, leading to a public fallout with the band.

The band released an official statement about a year later because of the speculations. The statement read;

You should know Jade quit. We didn't [sic] kick her out. We asked her to take off one tour. So she quit and told you she was booted.

They went ahead and wrote on Facebook,

By all accounts Jade is doing really well and we wish her the best. It was a sad thing for us but such is life. Peace.

What happened to Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros?

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros have experienced significant changes and a decline in activity throughout the years. The departure of vocalist Jade Castrinos in 2014 was a pivotal moment for the band. Her exit led to a change in dynamics, as she was integral to most of their top songs.

Their last studio album, PersonA, was released in April 2016. This album shifted their sound towards a more sophisticated and minimalist approach than earlier works.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros have not announced any new music or tours since 2016. They appear to be on hiatus, with no scheduled concerts for 2024.

Is Alex Ebert married to Jade Castrinos?

Alex Ebert is an American singer-songwriter and composer best known as the lead singer for Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. He is not Jade Castrinos' husband, although they were in a romantic relationship while forming the rock band, and they later broke up. Jade is allegedly single, while Ebert has been involved with actress Jena Malone since 2019.

What is Alex Ebert doing now?

Alex Ebert is currently engaged in various creative projects. He continues to work on his music career, having released his second solo album, I vs I, in January 2020, which he described as deeply personal and emotional during an interview with Atwood Magazine. He said,

The most in-my-emotions, emo, self-centered album that I’ve probably ever made, but it’s been part of my process to get back to myself.

Additionally, Alex Ebert remains engaged in theatre, contributing to the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. The show earned him a Tony nomination and an Outer Critics Circle Award alongside other songwriters such as Cyndi Lauper and John Legend.

Jade Castrinos exemplifies resilience and creativity in the ever-changing world of music. Her contributions to Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros laid a strong foundation for her solo pursuits, allowing her to explore new artistic avenues. Jade's journey as a band member and a solo artist reflects her deep connection to music.

