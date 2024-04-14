Who is Central Cee's girlfriend? Meet the beautiful Madeline Argy

Central Cee's girlfriend, Madeline Argy, is a British social media influencer and podcaster with a growing fanbase across her various social media platforms. Her relationship with the upcoming rapper coincided with her rising fame, although she strives to keep her personal life private.

Madeline Argy during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer show in Paris, France (R). Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: UGC

Argy never saw herself making a living from online content creation, but since she started in 2021, the opportunities have been endless. Although people often associate her fame with her boyfriend, rapper Central Cee, the influencer wants to build her unique brand and identity.

Madeline Argy's profile summary

Full name Madeline Argy Date of birth July 7, 2000 Age 23 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth West Sussex, United Kingdom Nationality British Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Queer Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Rapper Central Cee (Since 2022) Parents Mikey (Mother) Siblings Jessica (Older sister) Education University of Kent (Forensic Linguistics) Profession Social media influencer, podcaster Years active 2021 to date Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

Madeline Argy's age and early life

Argy is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on July 7, 2000, in West Sussex, United Kingdom. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was raised by her mother, Mikey, alongside her elder sister Jessica.

Her mother, Mikey, is a Thalidomide activist after surviving the condition. She received the MBE award in 2015 for helping shed light on the dangers of the Thalidomide pill that was developed for sleeping and morning sickness in Germany, resulting in children being born with congenital disabilities.

Madeline Argy's education

The influencer is an alumnus of the University of Kent. She graduated with a degree in Forensic Linguistics in 2022 and chose the programme after being inspired by an episode of Criminal Minds.

In her previous interview with The Face, Argy told the publication that she had plans to go to Edinburgh and then York University for a master's degree. Her plans changed after finding popularity on TikTok.

I foiled that last minute because I didn't get in and had to go through clearing, which was hell. I was still planning on York but then came all of this.

Top 5 facts about British podcaster Madeline Argy. Photo: @madelineargy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Madeline Argy do?

Argy is a social media influencer and podcaster who became famous for making TikTok videos. She started using the short video app around March 2021 and went viral after posting a video about a worm that got into her sister's leg while travelling.

Her TikTok currently has over 5.1 million followers with over 287.7 million likes. Madeline's YouTube channel was established in August 2022 and has garnered over 13.8 million views.

Her content covers topics like sexuality, embarrassing moments, and mental health. She told Elite Daily that she sometimes regrets sharing too much information on social media.

Maybe I regret sharing some of the TMI stuff, but nothing I've ever done in my personal life has made me a bad person… Some of it's embarrassing and overly personal, but none of it was ever wrong. So, what's the worst that can happen?

Argy has partnered with several big brands, such as Google Pixel, Bose, and Kosas. In July 2023, she was signed to The Unwell Network by Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, to establish her new podcast, Pretty Lonesome. The podcast launched on October 2, 2023.

Madeline Argy hosts the Pretty Lonesome podcast. Photo: @madelineargy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Madeline Argy struggles with anxiety

The influencer uses her platform to advocate for mental health because she has first-hand experience. She was homeschooled for part of her primary and secondary school to help her deal with her mental issues. She told Dazed that the internet helped her reconnect with the world.

I was so anxious. I didn't go outside at all when I was homeschooled. Watching vlogs was my world experience. I would watch a lot of 'get ready to go back to school' videos, living vicariously through them.

Madeline still struggles with anxiety because of her current public life. She told British Vogue in January 2024 that she knows 'how it feels like to have everyone have the incorrect perception of you', but there is no way to fight it. She tries to stay less anxious by doing the things she is terrified of.

You have to make the decision that you're going to really scare yourself and do the thing that you're terrified of doing in exchange for a life. That doesn't mean that I'm less anxious, though. I'm just anxious in different locations.

Madeline Argy's sexuality

Argy is queer and has openly discussed her sexuality. She initially came out to her family in 2020 as bi-sexual. In her interview with Dazed, she opened up about not wanting to be tied to a fixed sexual orientation.

I don't know where my shame came from...That was my experience until that point. I found guys attractive, but I thought it was comphet. I feel like there's a burden on the LGBT community to represent correctly. I've always understood that anything could happen.

Madeline Argy during the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer show in Paris, France. Photo: Francois Durand

Source: Getty Images

Madeline and Central Cee's relationship

British rapper Central Cee and Madeline have dated for over two years. Fans started speculating they were an item in 2022, forcing them to make the relationship public in a September 2022 TikTok video.

While appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in September 2023, Madeline revealed that she had called it quits with the rapper two months earlier. She felt the relationship had turned toxic, and they were obsessed with each other, but she had to make the final call.

It was a lot of back and forth and, like, kind of in a fun, toxic way when you're like, oh God, this needs to end, but let's go on one more trip together or let's have one more night... I really didn't like who I became, towards the end especially.

Madeline and the rapper seem to have reconciled, but they have not publicly announced if they are back together. She occasionally features him on her social media posts. On February 13, 2024, she uploaded his picture and a video of them hanging out.

Central Cee with Madeline Argy during the EPL match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge (R). Photo: @centralcee on Instagram, Chris Lee on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about British rapper Central Cee and content creator Madeline Argy;

Why is Madeline Argy famous?

Madeline gained fame as a TikToker. She started posting TikTok videos in March 2021 but shot to stardom in July 2022 after a video about a worm in her sister's leg went viral.

Who is Central Cee dating?

The British drill rapper is dating social media influencer Madeline Argy. They were first linked in 2022 before Madeline announced they had broken up in mid-2023.

How old is Central Cee's girlfriend?

Central Cee's girlfriend in 2024, Madeline Argy, is currently 23 years old. She was born on July 7, 2000, in West Sussex, United Kingdom.

What happened between Central Cee and Malu?

Central Cee and Cuban singer Malu Trevejo were rumoured to be dating in 2021 when she uploaded a since-deleted Instagram photo of them looking cosy. Malu later shut down the rumours, saying she only posted the picture for clout to help boost each other's followers.

Madeline Argy hails from West Sussex, United Kingdom. Photo: @madelineargy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Madeline Argy is not just a social media sensation but a rising star with a bright future. Her blend of authenticity, humour, and relatability has helped her stand out.

READ ALSO: Milo Manheim's girlfriend: Is the Disney star single? A look at his dating history

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about actor Milo Manheim's girlfriend and his dating history. The Disney star was previously linked to stars like Meg Donnelly and Peyton Elizabeth.

Manheim is best known for portraying Zed in the Disney original film Zombies and its sequels. The article provides more on his dating life today.

Source: Briefly News