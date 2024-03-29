Sexyy Red's net worth today: A peek at the rapper's rising wealth

Sexyy Red's net worth, career, and personal life regularly make news headlines. She is an American rapper and social media personality who first gained attention in 2018 thanks to her viral track Ah Thousand Jugs. However, her breakthrough was with the mega-hit Pound Town, which was a massive success due to her unexpectedly raunchy and unfiltered delivery.

Red is undoubtedly one of the most popular emerging artists in the rap industry and a favourite among A-list rappers like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Da Baby, Summer Walker, and GloRilla. As her talent and unique style continue to gain mass recognition, many may wonder, who is she?

Sexyy Red's profile summary and bio

Real name Janae Anand Nierah Wherry Stage name Sexyy Red Gender Female Date of birth April 15, 1998 Age 25 years (as of 2024) Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri Nationality American Zodiac sign Taurus Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Children Chuckie and Chyna Profession American rapper Social media Instagram Net worth $1 million

Where is the rapper Sexyy Red from?

Sexyy, whose real name is Janae Anand Nierah Wherry (age 25 years in 2024), was born on April 15, 1998, in St. Louis, in the United States of America. She is of American nationality, and her birth sign is Taurus. Red derived her name from wearing red hair and red clothes. She added 'Sexyy' when launching her rap career.

Does Sexyy Red have children?

Red is a mother to two children. She has a son named Chuckie, also called Sexyy Junior, and he was born in 2020. She gave birth to her second child, Chyna, on February 5, 2024. Despite her busy work schedule, she tries to spend time with her children.

Sexyy Red's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has a net worth of around $1 million. Her success within the music industry has undoubtedly played a significant role in her financial achievements, solidifying her status as a prominent figure within the rap genre. Her current net worth is impressive, given that she is still in the early stages of her career.

Sexyy Red's car

The American rapper recently acquired a pink Mercedes worth $130,000. She posted on Instagram to celebrate her big wins.

Sexyy Red's career

Sexyy was inspired into rapping by Janae Wherry, Gucci Mane, and Three 6 Mafia. However, she began rapping to write a diss track about a cheating boyfriend. She started gaining popularity in St. Louis, and people invited her to perform at their events.

In April 2023, the sensational rapper dropped her single Female Gucci Mane, where she compared herself to Gucci Mane, a renowned Atlanta rapper. In 2021, she released her first mixtape, Ghetto Superstar.

In June 2023, she released her breakthrough album, Hood Hottest Princes, which contained hit singles like Pound. The song was produced by Tay Keith and exhibited a fun flow with a solid bassline.

Nicki Minaj hopped on Pound Town 2, reaching the track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it also became her most streamed song on Spotify. Her achievements were recognized by Billboard, naming her one of the most prominent breakout artists of summer 2023.

Songs

Some of her notable songs include:

2 018: Ah Thousand Jugs

2019: Free Smoke

2019: Northside

2021: Slob On My Ckat

2021: Ghetto Freestyle

2022: My Twin

2022: All White Air Forces

2023: Female Gucci Mane

2023: Shake Yo Dreads

2024: Get It Sexyy

Who is Sexyy Red signed to?

Sexyy got signed in 2021 by Rebel Music, an independent Miami-based label and management company. Also, after her impressive performance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Drake was impressed by her. He co-signed her to support the It's All A Blur Tour.

Entrepreneurship

Besides music, Red is venturing into entrepreneurship as she launches her lip gloss line inspired by Pound Town lyrics. She also plans to expand her business into a makeup line and start a fashion business.

Controversies

The rapper is known for her outspoken personality, but her use of transphobic slurs is rubbing some fans the wrong way, and her lyrics have been subjected to criticism. In November 2023, she joked about making Kidz Bop songs. This is after a teacher ranted about pupils wanting to listen to her music.

She has also been accused of leaking her explicit tape via her Instagram. She expressed her heartbreak as the video was released without her knowledge. Despite her controversies, her fame continues to grow.

Lesser-known facts about Sexyy Red

She calls herself the female Gucci Mane.

She is a mother to a son and a daughter.

She was inspired to rapping by her cheating boyfriend.

She founded a lip gloss brand.

She believes in aliens, ghosts, and mythical creatures.

She has a close relationship with Drake.

She was born on April 15, 1998.

The above is everything we know about Sexyy Red's net worth, career, and personal life. She is one of the most prominent breakout rap artists, and she is noted for her distinct voice and flow. Her vast net worth is also a testament to her talent, hard work, and resilience.

