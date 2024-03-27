What happened to Rick Ness? Why he left Gold Rush and how he is doing now

Rick Ness is a famous gold miner, former musician, and reality TV star who rose to fame as an excavator and truck operator in the Discovery Channel’s documentary series Gold Rush. After six seasons with Parker Schnabel, he branched out to lead his team of miners in the Klondike. But what happened to Rick Ness? Find out why he left the series and his whereabouts.

The musician-turned-gold miner has carved a path into the world of gold mining marked by resilience, determination, and an insatiable thirst for adventure. Photo: @thebigrickness (modified by author)

Rick Ness started as a sportsperson, then ventured into music and later gold mining. His family operated a commercial construction company, exposing him to heavy machinery, which would later help him during the Gold Rush. So, how is Rick Ness’ health, and where is he now?

Rick Ness’ profile summary and bio

Full name Rick Ness Date of birth March 5, 1981 Age 43 years old (in 2024) Gender Male Place of birth Michigan, Escanaba Nationality American Height 6 feet 1 inch (approx) Weight 85 kg (around) Education Escanaba Area High School Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Leese Marie Parents Judy Marie Bedard, Rick Ness Sr. Brother Randy Ness (twin) Occupation Gold miner, Reality TV star, Former Musician Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $3 million

How old is Rick Ness?

Rick (age 43 years in 2024) was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 5, 1981. He holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity.

Growing up, Ness was passionate about football and was an outstanding player. Photo: @thebigrickness (modified by author)

Rick Ness’ family

Rick is the son of Richard Ness Sr. and Judy Marie Bedard. He has a twin brother, Randy Ness, a mechanic in their family construction company, Roy Ness Contracting and Sales Inc. Rick’s mother passed on at the age of 55 on March 20, 2018, after battling cancer.

Who is Rick Ness’ girlfriend?

Ness’ girlfriend is Leese Marie, an American actress. She appeared on the reality TV show Gold Rush, joining the show in its third season.

What happened to Rick Ness?

Following the death of his mother, Rick suffered mentally, and he had to take a one-year break from mining. He also took a break from the Gold Rush during its 13th season.

What does Rick Ness do?

Growing up, Ness was passionate about football and was an outstanding player. However, he suffered a severe head injury, which ended his career, and he opted to focus on music.

Rick’s breakthrough was when he opened a new cut, Shamrock Cut, with the help of his father, Rick Senior. Photo: @thebigrickness (modified by author)

Music career

He started his music career by attending concerts, later becoming a bass player for the .357 String Band. The band released three albums: Ghost Town (2006), Fire & Hail (2008), and Lightning from the Northern (2008). During the band’s tour of the Southeast Alaska State Fair (2006), he met with Parker Schnabel, a Gold Rush star.

Gold mining

Rick experienced his desire to join Parker in his mining pursuit despite having no previous experience in mining. Luckily, he knew about running heavy machinery in a family-owned construction company while in Escanaba.

He accepted his request, and Ness flew to Alaska and joined Parker, operating various machines such as excavators, loaders, graders, and rock trucks. He rose ranks and became Parker’s right-hand man and foreman.

Gold Rush journey

Rick joined Gold Rush as a member of Schnabel’s crew in season 3. He worked in the series for six consecutive seasons until the end of Season 8, when he opted to start his mining company.

Rick’s breakthrough was when he opened a new cut, Shamrock Cut. Photo: @thebigrickness (modified by author)

Own mining operation

Rick put together a team of skilled miners, some of whom were former members of the Gold Rush. He also leased a claim at Duncan Creek, hoping to find enough gold to settle his debts and make a profit.

His journey to mining was not smooth as he encountered challenges such as bad weather, frequent mechanical breakdowns, labour, and low morale. He also had to compete with Parker, mining a few blocks from him.

Breakthrough

Rick’s breakthrough was when he opened a new cut, Shamrock Cut, with the help of his father, Rick Senior. He discovered big nuggets and coarse gold that made him reenergized.

Rick and Parker are still great friends despite not working together. He credits his mining success to Parker, who accepted his offer despite having no background in mining.

Other television shows

Besides the Gold Rush, Rick also appeared on other TV shows related to mining. These include:

2017 – 2018: Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

2013 – 2022: Gold Rush: The Dirt

2021: Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune

Rick Ness and Leese Marie. Leese is an American actress who rose to the spotlight as Rick Ness' girlfriend. Photo: @thebigrickness (modified by author)

What happened to Rick Ness on the Gold Rush?

Rick took a break from Gold Rush season thirteen to cope with the impact of his mother’s passing. He felt the need to grieve and be alone during such a difficult time.

Did Rick Ness return to the Gold Rush?

After a one-year break of grieving his mother, Rick returned in season 14 of the popular Discovery Channel series. In season 14, he is on a mission for redemption, but he does not have enough resources to turn things around.

Is Rick Ness still mining?

He had to sell his mother’s house to rebuild his company and regain what was lost. Luckily, he could stand on his feet once again and is mining.

Is Rick Ness on any drug?

After his mom passed, Rick lost a lot and also fell into depression. To cope with his sadness, he started using narcotics to make himself feel better. He has since recovered, and he is no longer using harmful substances.

What happened to Rick Ness' face?

In one episode of season 13 of Gold Rush, some viewers noticed his face looked slightly different. It was attributed to drug abuse and the possibility of having engaged in a fight while under the influence of harmful substances.

Ness started his music career as a bass player for the .357 String Band. Photo: @thebigrickness (modified by author)

Where is Rick Ness now?

Rick is back in the Gold Rush. After closing his Yukon mine a little over a year ago, he has also resumed mining.

What is Rick Ness’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick has a net worth of $3 million. He derives his fortunes from his gold mining business and reality television shows.

Above is everything you would love to know about what happened to Rick Ness, a seasoned gold miner and former musician. His odyssey in gold mining stands as a testament to his resilience, determination, and adept navigation of challenges.

