How to send a Please Call Me on Vodacom South Africa 2021

You may be lacking enough credit or talk time to make a call, yet you urgently need to talk to a person. No need to despair because with a Vodacom line, you can simply send them a 'Please call me' message at no cost, and they will call you back. Here is how to send a please call me on Vodacom.

How to send a Please Call Me on Vodacom. Photo: canva.com, facebook.com, @Vodacom (modified by author)

Source: Original

A USSD is a quick code or a feature code that assists mobile phone users to gain access to a number of services in a prompt manner. USSD codes often begin with a * and end with a #, and can be dialled on any cellphone. USSD codes offer us convenient life hacks and if you are new to Vodacom, you can learn how to send a please call me on Vodacom using the simple guide below.

How to send a Please Call Me on Vodacom

A Vodacom Please Call Me number or sometimes referred to as callback is an important USSD feature that permits the phone user to send free SMS to any other Vodacom users requesting them to call back. Most people send Please Call Me on Vodacom when they are low on mobile airtime and sometimes if the other party is not worth your precious credit. This Vodacom please call me feature was invented by one Nkosana Makate in 2001.

Therefore, if you are stranded and want to reach out to someone so that they can bail you out, and you have no airtime or talk time on your phone, fear not as here is how to send a please call me from Vodacom.

Vodacom Please Call Me code

Pondering on how to send a "Please Call Me" on Vodacom? Just dial *140* recipient’s number# where the number is the mobile number for the person you want to contact. For example, *140#082123456#.

By doing this, a Please Call Me SMS from your Vodacom line will be automatically sent to the recipient's number at no cost. See? How to send Please Call Me Vodacom is a straightforward process that will help you in time of need.

Even better, you get to send 10 free please call me messages every day from Vodacom to make it easier if you have to contact more than one person at a time. Additionally, one can block "Please Call Me" services if you wish to, as well as get one chance to customize the call back daily.

We hope the above guide on how to send a please call me has been helpful for you. In case of any issues with your Vodacom line, you can contact their customer care number provided on the website or send them an email at customercare@vodacom.co.za.

