South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated for 2023)
Spur is an original South African restaurant chain established in 1967 by Allen Ambor. The first outlet was opened in Newlands, Cape Town, and it currently has a presence across Mzansi and other countries like Kenya. Find out what is on the SA Spur menu and their prices in 2023.
Spur meals have earned a reputation for being tasty, and the restaurant ensures its customers enjoy generous portions at a low cost. The facility offers a relaxed dining experience in a family-friendly environment.
Spur menu and prices 2023 South Africa
The Spur menu has a variety of delicacies consisting of ribs, steaks, burgers, desserts, and vegan meals. The restaurant also offers special kids' meals and breakfast specials.
Starters and light meals menu
The starter's menu has various tasty Spur meals, including;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Buffalo wings 8
|Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing
|R92.90
|Buffalo wings 12
|Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing
|R124.90
|Buffalo thighs
|Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing
|R92.90
|Portuguese garlic roll
|Portuguese roll smothered in garlic butter
|R19.90
|Cheesy Portuguese garlic roll
|Portuguese roll smothered in garlic butter and topped with melted cheese
|R32.90
|Spicy beef strips
|Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll
|R109.90
|Chicken strips
|Coated in panko or Texan-Chilli crumbs. Served with chips and sweet chilli dressing or sweet chilli sauce.
|R74.90
|Calamari strips
|Lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with chips and tangy tartare sauce
|R89.90
|Crumbed mushrooms
|Coated in panko crumbs, fried until golden brown and served with tangy tartare sauce
|R94.90
|Cheesy crumbed mushrooms
|Coated in panko crumbs, fried until golden brown, topped with Cheesy jalapeno sauce and served with tangy tartare sauce.
|R104.90
|Nachos Mexicana
|Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky sauce, chunky cottage cheese and guacamole.
|R119.90
|Nachos chicken strips
|Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, guacamole and chicken strips.
|R136.90
|Nachos beef strips
|Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, guacamole and beef strips.
|R139.90
|Cheesy garlic prawns
|Prawn tails smothered in a creamy cheesy garlic sauce. Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll.
|R104.90
|Cheesy quesadilla
|A tortilla filled with melted sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole.
|R66.90
|Chicken quesadilla
|A tortilla filled with melted sticky cheese and chicken strips. Served with salsa and guacamole.
|R82.90
|Double quesadilla stacker
|2 tortillas filled with sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole.
|R114.90
|Double chicken quesadilla stacker
|2 tortillas filled with melted sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole.
|R139.90
|Spicy Chicken livers
|Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll
|R69.90
|Nachos Mexicana half
|Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, and guacamole
|R84.90
Shareables menu
Take your family to enjoy shareable specials that consist of the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Buffalo wings & crumbed mushrooms
|Buffalo wings and mushrooms coated in panko crumbs. Served with our tangy tartare and Durky sauces.
|R119.90
|Buffalo thighs & calamari strips
|Buffalo thighs and lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare and Durky sauces.
|R119.90
|Buffalo wings & calamari strips
|Buffalo wings and lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare and Durky sauces.
|R11990
|Buffalo wings & riblets
|Buffalo wings and pork riblets. Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing.
|R129.90
Salads menu
The restaurant has fresh salads for a balanced Spur meal, including;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Golden salad half
|Half
|R39.90
|Garden Salad
|Full
|R74.90
|Greek salad half
|Garden salad topped with olives and feta
|R52.90
|Greek salad
|Garden salad topped with olives and feta
|R99.90
|Nachos chicken salad half
|Garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, avocado slices, nachos chips, and Spur-style crispy onion rings.
|R64.90
|Nachos chicken salad
|Garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, avocado slices, nachos chips, and Spur-style crispy onion rings.
|R129.90
|Chicken, Avo and bacon salad half
|Garden salad topped with avocado, grilled chicken breast strips, grilled bacon pieces, sauteed mushrooms and crispy croutons.
|R79.90
|Chicken, Avo and bacon salad
|Garden salad topped with avocado, grilled chicken breast strips, grilled bacon pieces, sauteed mushrooms and crispy croutons.
|R139.90
|Fresh hot veg
|Selection of hot veg
|R42.90
Spur steaks menu
The legendary steaks at Spur have been matured for 21 days. They are chargrilled with the restaurant's unique basting sauce.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chargrilled rump
|200g
|R139.90
|Chargrilled rump
|300g
|R179.90
|New York Sirloin
|200g
|R139.90
|New York Sirloin
|300g
|R179.90
|Fillet
|200g
|R194.90
|Fillet
|300g
|R259.90
|Cheddamelt steak 200g
|Rump or sirloin topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce
|R169.90
|Cheddamelt steak 300g
|Rump or sirloin topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce
|R209.90
|Bacon & cheesy garlic sauce steak 200g
|Rump or sirloin topped with bacon and a cheesy garlic sauce
|R174.90
|Bacon & cheesy garlic sauce steak 300g
|Rump or sirloin topped with bacon and a cheesy garlic sauce
|R214.90
|Cheesy garlic prawn steak 200g
|Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails
|R176.90
|Cheesy garlic prawn steak 300g
|Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails
|R216.90
|Cheddamelt fillet 200g
|Fillet steak topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce
|R229.90
|Cheddamelt fillet 300g
|Fillet steak topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce
|R294.90
|Cheesy Jalapeno steak 200g
|Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy jalapeno sauce
|R159.90
|Cheesy Jalapeno steak 300g
|Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy jalapeno sauce
|R199.90
|Prego steak 300g
|Pork neck steaks marinated in an aromatic blend of peri-peri sauce, tomato, olive oil, garlic and herbs topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce
|R129.90
|Spur T-bone steak 350g
|Generous in size and taste
|R196.90
|Spur T-bone steak 500g
|Generous in size and taste
|R254.90
|Lazy aged steak 500g
|Prime-cut of rump extra matured. Served with a complimentary sauce of your choice
|R254.90
|Lamb chops 400g
|Succulent lamb chops, grilled to perfection
|R269.90
|Top up 6 buffalo wings
|R59.90
|Top up a quarter of chicken
|R56.90
|Top-up calamari strips
|150g
|R56.90
|Top up pork chop
|200g
|R58.90
Spur sauce menu
The sauce menu has a selection of sauces to enhance your meal's taste by adding a delicious twist. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Cheese sauce
|R28.90
|Pepper sauce
|R28.90
|Pei-peri sauce
|R20.90
|Garlic sauce
|R28.90
|Manhattan mushroom sauce
|R28.90
|Cheesy garlic sauce
|R28.90
|Sweet & spicy sauce
|R28.90
|Roquefort sauce
|R28.90
|Durky sauce
|R28.90
|Cheesy Jalapeno sauce
|R28.90
Burgers menu
The burger menu has single, double, and special burgers consisting of the following;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Spur Hunga Busta
|Grilled patties (2x160g)
|R154.90
|Cheese Hunga Busta
|Topped with melted cheese
|R169.90
|Bacon and cheese Hunga Busta
|Topped with cheese and grilled bacon
|R179.90
|Cheddamelt Hunga Busta
|Topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce
|R182.90
|Sauce Hunga Busta
|Topped with any of the sauces available at Spur
|R172.90
|Original Spur burger
|Grilled
|R99.90
|Cheeseburger
|Topped with melted cheese
|R112.90
|Bacon & cheeseburger
|Melted cheese & grilled bacon
|R126.90
|Cheddamelt burger
|Topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce
|R129.90
|Bacon, cheese & guacamole burger
|Topped with melted cheese, grilled bacon, and guacamole
|R134.90
|Goodie burger
|Topped with melted cheese, a grilled pineapple ring and creamy mushroom sauce
|R136.90
|Sauce burger
|Topped with any of the sauces available at Spur
|R122.90
|Rib burger
|Succulent pork rib patties (2x100g) grilled in Spur Basting
|R104.90
|Prego roll
|Grilled marinated pork neck steak served on a Portuguese roll topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce
|R104.90
|Chicken prego roll
|Grilled chicken breast served on a Portuguese roll topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce
|R104.90
|100% plant burger
|Made from soy and pea protein, basted and grilled
|R129.90
|Burger combo
|Double cheeseburger (2x100g) and a 300ml soda
|R139.90
|Original Spur burger double
|Grilled patties (2x100g)
|R119.90
|Cheeseburger double
|Topped with melted cheese
|R129.90
|Bacon & cheeseburger double
|Topped with melted cheese and grilled bacon
|R146.90
|Cheddamelt burger double
|Topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce
|R149.90
|Bacon, cheese & guacamole burger double
|Topped with melted cheese, grilled bacon, and guacamole
|R159.90
|Goodie burger double
|Topped with melted cheese, a grilled pineapple ring and creamy mushroom sauce
|R162.90
|Sauce burger double
|Topped with any of the sauces available at Spur
|R142.90
|Rib burger double
|Succulent pork rib patties (4x100g) grilled in Spur Basting
|R149.90
|Grilled chicken burger double
|Succulent chicken breast fillet, grilled and basted to perfection
|R109.90
Ribs menu
The ribs menu consists of the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Pork spare ribs 400g
|Succulent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur Basting
|R169.90
|Pork spare ribs 600g
|Succulent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur Basting
|R236.90
|Pork spare ribs 800g
|Succulent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur Basting
|R299.90
Spur combo menu
The combo menu consists of the following;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Navaho combo
|Pork chop, quarter chicken and wors
|R189.90
|Mohawk combo
|Pork ribs, quarter chicken and wors
|R204.90
|Apache combo
|Pork ribs, pork chop, and buffalo wings
|R204.90
|Buffalo combo
|Half chicken, pork chop, and buffalo wings
|R239.90
|Ribs & chicken combo
|Marinated pork ribs with a quarter of chicken
|R239.90
|Ribs & buffalo wings combo
|Marinated pork ribs with buffalo wings
|R244.90
|Warrior combo
|Pork ribs, quarter chicken, lamb chop, and wors
|R264.90
|T-bone & buffalo wings combo
|350g T-bone steak with buffalo wings
|R269.90
|Ribs & buffalo thighs combo
|Marinated pork ribs with half buffalo thighs
|R229.90
Plant-based menu
Spur offers a variety of vegan-friendly meals, including the following;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Crumbed veggie burger
|Chicken-style burger with a hint of garlic & mustard. Served with sweet chilli sauce
|R82.90
|100% plant burger
|Made from soy and pea protein, basted and grilled
|R129.90
|Veggie schnitzel
|Golden brown crumbed, chicken-style schnitzel with a hint of garlic and mustard. Served with a sweet chilli sauce
|R99.90
Spur chicken menu
The chicken menu has the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Quarter chicken
|Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting
|R69.90
|Quarter chicken & Portuguese roll
|Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting
|R77.90
|Chicken breast fillets
|Grilled chicken breast fillets, basted
|R99.90
|Half chicken
|Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting
|R122.90
|Half chicken & Portuguese roll
|Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting
|R130.90
|Full Spatchcock chicken
|Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting
|R204.90
|Buffalo wings 16
|Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing
|R184.90
|Chicken strips
|Chicken breast strips coated in your choice of panko or Texan chilli crumbs. Served with a sweet chilli dressing or sweet chilli sauce
|R129.90
Spur schnitzels menu
Spur has one of the best-prepared and delicious schnitzels, including;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken schnitzel half
|Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheese or creamy mushroom sauce
|R106.90
|Chicken schnitzel
|Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheese or creamy mushroom sauce
|R149.90
|Cheddamelt schnitzel half
|Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce
|R117.90
|Cheddamelt schnitzel
|Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce
|R169.90
|Cheesy garlic prawn schnitzel half
|Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails
|R125.90
|Cheesy garlic prawn schnitzel
|Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails
|R185.90
|schnitzel stacker
|Crumbed chicken breast fillets stacked with bacon and melted cheese, topped with creamy mushroom sauce
|R159.90
Seafood menu
Seafood delicacies offered at Spurs include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Hake & chips
|Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets. Served with tangy tartare sauce
|R126.90
|Hake & chips half
|Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets. Served with tangy tartare sauce
|R89.90
|Calamari strips
|Lightly dusted and flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare sauce
|R159.90
|Hake & calamari strips
|Lightly dusted and flash-fried single hake and 150g calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare sauce
|R156.90
|Cheesy garlic prawn hake
|Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails
|R189.90
|Cheesy garlic prawn hake half
|Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails
|R129.90
Spur breakfast menu
The breakfast menu consists of the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Ranch breakfast with pork sausage
|2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 100g steak, fried tomato, 2 pork sausages and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R136.90
|Ranch breakfast with wors
|2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 100g steak, fried tomato, farm-style wors and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R153.90
|Cheese griller breakfast
|2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, cheese griller and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R82.90
|Carb-conscious breakfast with pork sausage
|3 fried eggs, 3 rashers of grilled bacon, 2 pork sausages and fried tomato.
|R72.90
|Carb-conscious breakfast with wors
|3 fried eggs, 3 rashers of grilled bacon, farm-style wors and fried tomato.
|R89.90
|Cheddamelt breakfast
|100g beef patty, 2 fried eggs, slice of cheese, creamy mushroom sauce. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R89.90
|Steak, egg & chips
|200g sirloin steak, 1 fried egg and a portion of chips
|R126.90
|Trailblazer breakfast with pork sausage
|2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 2 pork sausages, fried tomato and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R92.90
|Trailblazer breakfast with wors
|3 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, farm-style wors, fried tomato and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R109.90
|Vegan-friendly breakfast
|2 grilled chicken-style sausages, grilled mushrooms, a hashbrown and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R99.90
|Kickstarter
|1 fried egg, 2 rashers grilled bacon, cheese sauce and Spur-style crispy onion rings. Served on toast with a hashbrown and fried tomato.
|R72.90
|Unreal breakfast
|2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.
|R49.90
|Avo on toast
|2 slices of toast with seasoned mashed avocado
|R49.90
|Avo & bacon on toast
|2 slices of toast with seasoned mashed avocado and 2 rashers of grilled bacon.
|R66.90
|Spicy chicken livers on toast
|Spicy peri-peri chicken livers, topped with 1 fried egg. Served on toast with grated cheese, a hashbrown and fried tomato.
|R62.90
|Kids' brekkie
|1 scrambled egg and 1 rasher of grilled bacon. Served with one slice of toast. Customers 12 years and under.
|R26.90
|Tangy cheese & tomato
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips
|R56.90
|Roast chicken mayo
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips.
|R69.90
|Bacon, egg & cheese
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with a nibble of chips.
|R76.90
|Spicy roast chicken mayo
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips.
|R69.90
|Bacon & egg
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips.
|R66.90
|Breakfast juice
|350ml
|R32.90
|Filter coffee in a mug
|Aromatic filter coffee
|R25.90
|Americano
|A single espresso with hot water. Served with hot or cold milk. Also available in decaf.
|R28.90
|Espresso single
|Short, fragrant coffee with a thick golden crema.
|R26.90
|Cappuccino
|An espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam.
|R34.90
|Caffe latte
|Steamed milk with a single espresso
|R36.90
|Hot chocolate - Marshmallow topping
|Hot chocolate with Marshmallow topping
|R46.90
|Chai latte
|Steamed milk infused with spices
|R42.90
Kids menu
The kids' menu has meals for children aged 12 years or younger. The restaurant has an indoor play area and offers special birthday meals.
|Items
|Description
|Price
|Beef burger
|Beef (100g) served with chips
|R59.90
|Grilled chicken burger
|Grilled and basted. Served with chips
|R55.90
|Soya burger
|A meat-free alternative. Served with chips.
|R59.90
|Cheese soya burger
|A meat-free alternative, topped with a slice of cheese. Served with chips.
|R62.90
|Cheese toasted treat
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with baked potato or veggies or salad or chips or smileys.
|R37.90
|Chicken mayo treat
|A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with baked potato or veggies or salad or chips or smileys.
|R38.90
|Burger combo
|Kids' beef burger, soda & lucky packet combo
|R92.90
|Birthday combo
|A selected kids’ meal (excluding ribs), a cappy fruit juice or soda, a soft serve & a spur party box.
|R99.90
|Cappy fruit juice
|200ml
|R19.90
|Milkshakes
|Chocolate, strawberry, caramel, lime, banana, or bubblegum
|R21.90
|Chico the Clown
|Chico the Clown ice cream
|R20.90
|Classic half-a-waffle
|Classic
|R30.90
|Oreo shake
|R25.90
|Fish fingers
|R44.90
|Crumbed chicken strips
|R51.90
|Grilled chicken
|R66.90
|Pork riblets
|200g
|R75.90
|Mac & cheese
|R34.90
|Buttercup's cheese pizza
|R55.90
|Buffalo Brave's chicken & cheese pizza
|R65.90
|Soaring Eagle's pineapple, cheese & bacon pizza
|R65.90
|Wacky Viennas
|R44.90
|Chicken nuggets
|R53.90
|Create your own half waffle
|R37.90
|Milk
|R15.90
|Sodas
|Coca-Cola, Crème Soda, Fanta or Sprite
|R17.90
|Sugar-free sodas
|Coke no sugar
|R16.90
|Still water 500ml
|R24.90
|Sparkling water 500ml
|R24.90
How much is a buffet at Spur?
The Spur Steak Ranch offers a special Sunday Buffet Lunch at selected locations across South Africa. The special meal costs approximately R120 per person.
What is the Thursday special at Spurs?
The restaurant offers bottomless pork ribs and wings on Thursday. The delicacy goes for around R99.95 at various Spur locations.
How much is 400g ribs at Spur?
400g of Spur's pork spare ribs is around R169.90 in South Africa. 400g of marinated flame-seared ribs cost around R119.90.
Does Spur still do bottomless ribs and wings?
Spurs restaurant offers bottomless ribs and wings as a Thursday special at select locations. Visit the nearest restaurant to confirm availability and price.
What does a Spur's birthday combo consist of, and how much does it cost?
The birthday combo is available on the Spur kids' menu. It comprises a selected kid's meal (excluding ribs), a cappy fruit juice or soda, a soft serve & a spur party box. The combo goes for R99.90 per child.
The Spurs menu in South Africa consists of several delicacies at different costs. The prices indicated above may vary; visit their official website or nearest branch for the latest meal offers.
