South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated for 2023)

Spur is an original South African restaurant chain established in 1967 by Allen Ambor. The first outlet was opened in Newlands, Cape Town, and it currently has a presence across Mzansi and other countries like Kenya. Find out what is on the SA Spur menu and their prices in 2023.

South Africa Spur menu and prices. Photo: @SpurSteakRanches on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spur meals have earned a reputation for being tasty, and the restaurant ensures its customers enjoy generous portions at a low cost. The facility offers a relaxed dining experience in a family-friendly environment.

Spur menu and prices 2023 South Africa

The Spur menu has a variety of delicacies consisting of ribs, steaks, burgers, desserts, and vegan meals. The restaurant also offers special kids' meals and breakfast specials.

Starters and light meals menu

The starter's menu has various tasty Spur meals, including;

Item Description Price Buffalo wings 8 Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing R92.90 Buffalo wings 12 Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing R124.90 Buffalo thighs Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing R92.90 Portuguese garlic roll Portuguese roll smothered in garlic butter R19.90 Cheesy Portuguese garlic roll Portuguese roll smothered in garlic butter and topped with melted cheese R32.90 Spicy beef strips Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll R109.90 Chicken strips Coated in panko or Texan-Chilli crumbs. Served with chips and sweet chilli dressing or sweet chilli sauce. R74.90 Calamari strips Lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with chips and tangy tartare sauce R89.90 Crumbed mushrooms Coated in panko crumbs, fried until golden brown and served with tangy tartare sauce R94.90 Cheesy crumbed mushrooms Coated in panko crumbs, fried until golden brown, topped with Cheesy jalapeno sauce and served with tangy tartare sauce. R104.90 Nachos Mexicana Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky sauce, chunky cottage cheese and guacamole. R119.90 Nachos chicken strips Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, guacamole and chicken strips. R136.90 Nachos beef strips Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, guacamole and beef strips. R139.90 Cheesy garlic prawns Prawn tails smothered in a creamy cheesy garlic sauce. Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll. R104.90 Cheesy quesadilla A tortilla filled with melted sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole. R66.90 Chicken quesadilla A tortilla filled with melted sticky cheese and chicken strips. Served with salsa and guacamole. R82.90 Double quesadilla stacker 2 tortillas filled with sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole. R114.90 Double chicken quesadilla stacker 2 tortillas filled with melted sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole. R139.90 Spicy Chicken livers Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll R69.90 Nachos Mexicana half Smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, and guacamole R84.90

Shareables menu

Take your family to enjoy shareable specials that consist of the following items;

Item Description Price Buffalo wings & crumbed mushrooms Buffalo wings and mushrooms coated in panko crumbs. Served with our tangy tartare and Durky sauces. R119.90 Buffalo thighs & calamari strips Buffalo thighs and lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare and Durky sauces. R119.90 Buffalo wings & calamari strips Buffalo wings and lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare and Durky sauces. R11990 Buffalo wings & riblets Buffalo wings and pork riblets. Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing. R129.90

Salads menu

The restaurant has fresh salads for a balanced Spur meal, including;

Item Description Price Golden salad half Half R39.90 Garden Salad Full R74.90 Greek salad half Garden salad topped with olives and feta R52.90 Greek salad Garden salad topped with olives and feta R99.90 Nachos chicken salad half Garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, avocado slices, nachos chips, and Spur-style crispy onion rings. R64.90 Nachos chicken salad Garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, avocado slices, nachos chips, and Spur-style crispy onion rings. R129.90 Chicken, Avo and bacon salad half Garden salad topped with avocado, grilled chicken breast strips, grilled bacon pieces, sauteed mushrooms and crispy croutons. R79.90 Chicken, Avo and bacon salad Garden salad topped with avocado, grilled chicken breast strips, grilled bacon pieces, sauteed mushrooms and crispy croutons. R139.90 Fresh hot veg Selection of hot veg R42.90

Spur steaks menu

The legendary steaks at Spur have been matured for 21 days. They are chargrilled with the restaurant's unique basting sauce.

Item Description Price Chargrilled rump 200g R139.90 Chargrilled rump 300g R179.90 New York Sirloin 200g R139.90 New York Sirloin 300g R179.90 Fillet 200g R194.90 Fillet 300g R259.90 Cheddamelt steak 200g Rump or sirloin topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce R169.90 Cheddamelt steak 300g Rump or sirloin topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce R209.90 Bacon & cheesy garlic sauce steak 200g Rump or sirloin topped with bacon and a cheesy garlic sauce R174.90 Bacon & cheesy garlic sauce steak 300g Rump or sirloin topped with bacon and a cheesy garlic sauce R214.90 Cheesy garlic prawn steak 200g Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails R176.90 Cheesy garlic prawn steak 300g Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails R216.90 Cheddamelt fillet 200g Fillet steak topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce R229.90 Cheddamelt fillet 300g Fillet steak topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce R294.90 Cheesy Jalapeno steak 200g Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy jalapeno sauce R159.90 Cheesy Jalapeno steak 300g Rump or sirloin topped with cheesy jalapeno sauce R199.90 Prego steak 300g Pork neck steaks marinated in an aromatic blend of peri-peri sauce, tomato, olive oil, garlic and herbs topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce R129.90 Spur T-bone steak 350g Generous in size and taste R196.90 Spur T-bone steak 500g Generous in size and taste R254.90 Lazy aged steak 500g Prime-cut of rump extra matured. Served with a complimentary sauce of your choice R254.90 Lamb chops 400g Succulent lamb chops, grilled to perfection R269.90 Top up 6 buffalo wings R59.90 Top up a quarter of chicken R56.90 Top-up calamari strips 150g R56.90 Top up pork chop 200g R58.90

Spur sauce menu

The sauce menu has a selection of sauces to enhance your meal's taste by adding a delicious twist. They include;

Item Price Cheese sauce R28.90 Pepper sauce R28.90 Pei-peri sauce R20.90 Garlic sauce R28.90 Manhattan mushroom sauce R28.90 Cheesy garlic sauce R28.90 Sweet & spicy sauce R28.90 Roquefort sauce R28.90 Durky sauce R28.90 Cheesy Jalapeno sauce R28.90

Burgers menu

The burger menu has single, double, and special burgers consisting of the following;

Item Description Price Spur Hunga Busta Grilled patties (2x160g) R154.90 Cheese Hunga Busta Topped with melted cheese R169.90 Bacon and cheese Hunga Busta Topped with cheese and grilled bacon R179.90 Cheddamelt Hunga Busta Topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce R182.90 Sauce Hunga Busta Topped with any of the sauces available at Spur R172.90 Original Spur burger Grilled R99.90 Cheeseburger Topped with melted cheese R112.90 Bacon & cheeseburger Melted cheese & grilled bacon R126.90 Cheddamelt burger Topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce R129.90 Bacon, cheese & guacamole burger Topped with melted cheese, grilled bacon, and guacamole R134.90 Goodie burger Topped with melted cheese, a grilled pineapple ring and creamy mushroom sauce R136.90 Sauce burger Topped with any of the sauces available at Spur R122.90 Rib burger Succulent pork rib patties (2x100g) grilled in Spur Basting R104.90 Prego roll Grilled marinated pork neck steak served on a Portuguese roll topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce R104.90 Chicken prego roll Grilled chicken breast served on a Portuguese roll topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce R104.90 100% plant burger Made from soy and pea protein, basted and grilled R129.90 Burger combo Double cheeseburger (2x100g) and a 300ml soda R139.90 Original Spur burger double Grilled patties (2x100g) R119.90 Cheeseburger double Topped with melted cheese R129.90 Bacon & cheeseburger double Topped with melted cheese and grilled bacon R146.90 Cheddamelt burger double Topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce R149.90 Bacon, cheese & guacamole burger double Topped with melted cheese, grilled bacon, and guacamole R159.90 Goodie burger double Topped with melted cheese, a grilled pineapple ring and creamy mushroom sauce R162.90 Sauce burger double Topped with any of the sauces available at Spur R142.90 Rib burger double Succulent pork rib patties (4x100g) grilled in Spur Basting R149.90 Grilled chicken burger double Succulent chicken breast fillet, grilled and basted to perfection R109.90

Ribs menu

The ribs menu consists of the following items;

Item Description Price Pork spare ribs 400g Succulent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur Basting R169.90 Pork spare ribs 600g Succulent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur Basting R236.90 Pork spare ribs 800g Succulent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur Basting R299.90

Spur combo menu

The combo menu consists of the following;

Item Description Price Navaho combo Pork chop, quarter chicken and wors R189.90 Mohawk combo Pork ribs, quarter chicken and wors R204.90 Apache combo Pork ribs, pork chop, and buffalo wings R204.90 Buffalo combo Half chicken, pork chop, and buffalo wings R239.90 Ribs & chicken combo Marinated pork ribs with a quarter of chicken R239.90 Ribs & buffalo wings combo Marinated pork ribs with buffalo wings R244.90 Warrior combo Pork ribs, quarter chicken, lamb chop, and wors R264.90 T-bone & buffalo wings combo 350g T-bone steak with buffalo wings R269.90 Ribs & buffalo thighs combo Marinated pork ribs with half buffalo thighs R229.90

Plant-based menu

Spur offers a variety of vegan-friendly meals, including the following;

Item Description Price Crumbed veggie burger Chicken-style burger with a hint of garlic & mustard. Served with sweet chilli sauce R82.90 100% plant burger Made from soy and pea protein, basted and grilled R129.90 Veggie schnitzel Golden brown crumbed, chicken-style schnitzel with a hint of garlic and mustard. Served with a sweet chilli sauce R99.90

Spur chicken menu

The chicken menu has the following items;

Item Description Price Quarter chicken Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting R69.90 Quarter chicken & Portuguese roll Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting R77.90 Chicken breast fillets Grilled chicken breast fillets, basted R99.90 Half chicken Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting R122.90 Half chicken & Portuguese roll Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting R130.90 Full Spatchcock chicken Your choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy basting R204.90 Buffalo wings 16 Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing R184.90 Chicken strips Chicken breast strips coated in your choice of panko or Texan chilli crumbs. Served with a sweet chilli dressing or sweet chilli sauce R129.90

Spur schnitzels menu

Spur has one of the best-prepared and delicious schnitzels, including;

Item Description Price Chicken schnitzel half Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheese or creamy mushroom sauce R106.90 Chicken schnitzel Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheese or creamy mushroom sauce R149.90 Cheddamelt schnitzel half Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce R117.90 Cheddamelt schnitzel Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauce R169.90 Cheesy garlic prawn schnitzel half Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails R125.90 Cheesy garlic prawn schnitzel Crumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails R185.90 schnitzel stacker Crumbed chicken breast fillets stacked with bacon and melted cheese, topped with creamy mushroom sauce R159.90

Seafood menu

Seafood delicacies offered at Spurs include;

Item Description Price Hake & chips Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets. Served with tangy tartare sauce R126.90 Hake & chips half Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets. Served with tangy tartare sauce R89.90 Calamari strips Lightly dusted and flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare sauce R159.90 Hake & calamari strips Lightly dusted and flash-fried single hake and 150g calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare sauce R156.90 Cheesy garlic prawn hake Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails R189.90 Cheesy garlic prawn hake half Lightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets topped with cheesy garlic prawn tails R129.90

Spur breakfast menu

The breakfast menu consists of the following items;

Item Description Prices Ranch breakfast with pork sausage 2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 100g steak, fried tomato, 2 pork sausages and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R136.90 Ranch breakfast with wors 2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 100g steak, fried tomato, farm-style wors and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R153.90 Cheese griller breakfast 2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, cheese griller and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R82.90 Carb-conscious breakfast with pork sausage 3 fried eggs, 3 rashers of grilled bacon, 2 pork sausages and fried tomato. R72.90 Carb-conscious breakfast with wors 3 fried eggs, 3 rashers of grilled bacon, farm-style wors and fried tomato. R89.90 Cheddamelt breakfast 100g beef patty, 2 fried eggs, slice of cheese, creamy mushroom sauce. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R89.90 Steak, egg & chips 200g sirloin steak, 1 fried egg and a portion of chips R126.90 Trailblazer breakfast with pork sausage 2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 2 pork sausages, fried tomato and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R92.90 Trailblazer breakfast with wors 3 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, farm-style wors, fried tomato and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R109.90 Vegan-friendly breakfast 2 grilled chicken-style sausages, grilled mushrooms, a hashbrown and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R99.90 Kickstarter 1 fried egg, 2 rashers grilled bacon, cheese sauce and Spur-style crispy onion rings. Served on toast with a hashbrown and fried tomato. R72.90 Unreal breakfast 2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast. R49.90 Avo on toast 2 slices of toast with seasoned mashed avocado R49.90 Avo & bacon on toast 2 slices of toast with seasoned mashed avocado and 2 rashers of grilled bacon. R66.90 Spicy chicken livers on toast Spicy peri-peri chicken livers, topped with 1 fried egg. Served on toast with grated cheese, a hashbrown and fried tomato. R62.90 Kids' brekkie 1 scrambled egg and 1 rasher of grilled bacon. Served with one slice of toast. Customers 12 years and under. R26.90 Tangy cheese & tomato A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips R56.90 Roast chicken mayo A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips. R69.90 Bacon, egg & cheese A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with a nibble of chips. R76.90 Spicy roast chicken mayo A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips. R69.90 Bacon & egg A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips. R66.90 Breakfast juice 350ml R32.90 Filter coffee in a mug Aromatic filter coffee R25.90 Americano A single espresso with hot water. Served with hot or cold milk. Also available in decaf. R28.90 Espresso single Short, fragrant coffee with a thick golden crema. R26.90 Cappuccino An espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam. R34.90 Caffe latte Steamed milk with a single espresso R36.90 Hot chocolate - Marshmallow topping Hot chocolate with Marshmallow topping R46.90 Chai latte Steamed milk infused with spices R42.90

Kids menu

The kids' menu has meals for children aged 12 years or younger. The restaurant has an indoor play area and offers special birthday meals.

Items Description Price Beef burger Beef (100g) served with chips R59.90 Grilled chicken burger Grilled and basted. Served with chips R55.90 Soya burger A meat-free alternative. Served with chips. R59.90 Cheese soya burger A meat-free alternative, topped with a slice of cheese. Served with chips. R62.90 Cheese toasted treat A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with baked potato or veggies or salad or chips or smileys. R37.90 Chicken mayo treat A toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with baked potato or veggies or salad or chips or smileys. R38.90 Burger combo Kids' beef burger, soda & lucky packet combo R92.90 Birthday combo A selected kids’ meal (excluding ribs), a cappy fruit juice or soda, a soft serve & a spur party box. R99.90 Cappy fruit juice 200ml R19.90 Milkshakes Chocolate, strawberry, caramel, lime, banana, or bubblegum R21.90 Chico the Clown Chico the Clown ice cream R20.90 Classic half-a-waffle Classic R30.90 Oreo shake R25.90 Fish fingers R44.90 Crumbed chicken strips R51.90 Grilled chicken R66.90 Pork riblets 200g R75.90 Mac & cheese R34.90 Buttercup's cheese pizza R55.90 Buffalo Brave's chicken & cheese pizza R65.90 Soaring Eagle's pineapple, cheese & bacon pizza R65.90 Wacky Viennas R44.90 Chicken nuggets R53.90 Create your own half waffle R37.90 Milk R15.90 Sodas Coca-Cola, Crème Soda, Fanta or Sprite R17.90 Sugar-free sodas Coke no sugar R16.90 Still water 500ml R24.90 Sparkling water 500ml R24.90

How much is a buffet at Spur?

The Spur Steak Ranch offers a special Sunday Buffet Lunch at selected locations across South Africa. The special meal costs approximately R120 per person.

What is the Thursday special at Spurs?

The restaurant offers bottomless pork ribs and wings on Thursday. The delicacy goes for around R99.95 at various Spur locations.

How much is 400g ribs at Spur?

400g of Spur's pork spare ribs is around R169.90 in South Africa. 400g of marinated flame-seared ribs cost around R119.90.

Does Spur still do bottomless ribs and wings?

Spurs restaurant offers bottomless ribs and wings as a Thursday special at select locations. Visit the nearest restaurant to confirm availability and price.

What does a Spur's birthday combo consist of, and how much does it cost?

The birthday combo is available on the Spur kids' menu. It comprises a selected kid's meal (excluding ribs), a cappy fruit juice or soda, a soft serve & a spur party box. The combo goes for R99.90 per child.

The South African Spur menu has a variety of delicacies for a family-friendly dining experience. Photo: @spursteakranches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Spurs menu in South Africa consists of several delicacies at different costs. The prices indicated above may vary; visit their official website or nearest branch for the latest meal offers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

Briefly.co.za highlighted the updated McDonald's menu and prices in South Africa for 2023. The fast-food menu features breakfast specials, burgers, McNuggets, desserts, fries, and McCafe coffees and beverages.

McDonald's has several outlets across all South African provinces. Customers can also place online meal orders for deliveries to their preferred destination.

Source: Briefly News