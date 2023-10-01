Global site navigation

South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated for 2023)
by  Alice Wabwile

Spur is an original South African restaurant chain established in 1967 by Allen Ambor. The first outlet was opened in Newlands, Cape Town, and it currently has a presence across Mzansi and other countries like Kenya. Find out what is on the SA Spur menu and their prices in 2023.

Spur meals have earned a reputation for being tasty, and the restaurant ensures its customers enjoy generous portions at a low cost. The facility offers a relaxed dining experience in a family-friendly environment.

Spur menu and prices 2023 South Africa

The Spur menu has a variety of delicacies consisting of ribs, steaks, burgers, desserts, and vegan meals. The restaurant also offers special kids' meals and breakfast specials.

Starters and light meals menu

The starter's menu has various tasty Spur meals, including;

ItemDescription Price
Buffalo wings 8Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressingR92.90
Buffalo wings 12Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressingR124.90
Buffalo thighsServed with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressingR92.90
Portuguese garlic rollPortuguese roll smothered in garlic butterR19.90
Cheesy Portuguese garlic rollPortuguese roll smothered in garlic butter and topped with melted cheeseR32.90
Spicy beef stripsServed with a toasted Portuguese garlic rollR109.90
Chicken stripsCoated in panko or Texan-Chilli crumbs. Served with chips and sweet chilli dressing or sweet chilli sauce.R74.90
Calamari stripsLightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with chips and tangy tartare sauceR89.90
Crumbed mushroomsCoated in panko crumbs, fried until golden brown and served with tangy tartare sauceR94.90
Cheesy crumbed mushroomsCoated in panko crumbs, fried until golden brown, topped with Cheesy jalapeno sauce and served with tangy tartare sauce.R104.90
Nachos MexicanaSmothered in zippy salsa, sticky sauce, chunky cottage cheese and guacamole.R119.90
Nachos chicken stripsSmothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, guacamole and chicken strips.R136.90
Nachos beef stripsSmothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, guacamole and beef strips.R139.90
Cheesy garlic prawnsPrawn tails smothered in a creamy cheesy garlic sauce. Served with a toasted Portuguese garlic roll.R104.90
Cheesy quesadillaA tortilla filled with melted sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole.R66.90
Chicken quesadillaA tortilla filled with melted sticky cheese and chicken strips. Served with salsa and guacamole.R82.90
Double quesadilla stacker2 tortillas filled with sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole.R114.90
Double chicken quesadilla stacker2 tortillas filled with melted sticky cheese. Served with salsa and guacamole.R139.90
Spicy Chicken liversServed with a toasted Portuguese garlic rollR69.90
Nachos Mexicana halfSmothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, and guacamoleR84.90

Shareables menu

Take your family to enjoy shareable specials that consist of the following items;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Buffalo wings & crumbed mushroomsBuffalo wings and mushrooms coated in panko crumbs. Served with our tangy tartare and Durky sauces.R119.90
Buffalo thighs & calamari stripsBuffalo thighs and lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare and Durky sauces.R119.90
Buffalo wings & calamari stripsBuffalo wings and lightly dusted, flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare and Durky sauces.R11990
Buffalo wings & ribletsBuffalo wings and pork riblets. Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressing.R129.90

Salads menu

The restaurant has fresh salads for a balanced Spur meal, including;

ItemDescription Price
Golden salad halfHalfR39.90
Garden SaladFullR74.90
Greek salad halfGarden salad topped with olives and fetaR52.90
Greek saladGarden salad topped with olives and fetaR99.90
Nachos chicken salad halfGarden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, avocado slices, nachos chips, and Spur-style crispy onion rings.R64.90
Nachos chicken saladGarden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, avocado slices, nachos chips, and Spur-style crispy onion rings.R129.90
Chicken, Avo and bacon salad halfGarden salad topped with avocado, grilled chicken breast strips, grilled bacon pieces, sauteed mushrooms and crispy croutons.R79.90
Chicken, Avo and bacon saladGarden salad topped with avocado, grilled chicken breast strips, grilled bacon pieces, sauteed mushrooms and crispy croutons.R139.90
Fresh hot vegSelection of hot vegR42.90

Spur steaks menu

The legendary steaks at Spur have been matured for 21 days. They are chargrilled with the restaurant's unique basting sauce.

ItemDescription Price
Chargrilled rump200gR139.90
Chargrilled rump300gR179.90
New York Sirloin200gR139.90
New York Sirloin300gR179.90
Fillet200gR194.90
Fillet300gR259.90
Cheddamelt steak 200gRump or sirloin topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauceR169.90
Cheddamelt steak 300gRump or sirloin topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauceR209.90
Bacon & cheesy garlic sauce steak 200g Rump or sirloin topped with bacon and a cheesy garlic sauceR174.90
Bacon & cheesy garlic sauce steak 300gRump or sirloin topped with bacon and a cheesy garlic sauceR214.90
Cheesy garlic prawn steak 200gRump or sirloin topped with cheesy garlic prawn tailsR176.90
Cheesy garlic prawn steak 300gRump or sirloin topped with cheesy garlic prawn tailsR216.90
Cheddamelt fillet 200gFillet steak topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauceR229.90
Cheddamelt fillet 300gFillet steak topped with a slice of melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauceR294.90
Cheesy Jalapeno steak 200gRump or sirloin topped with cheesy jalapeno sauceR159.90
Cheesy Jalapeno steak 300gRump or sirloin topped with cheesy jalapeno sauceR199.90
Prego steak 300gPork neck steaks marinated in an aromatic blend of peri-peri sauce, tomato, olive oil, garlic and herbs topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauceR129.90
Spur T-bone steak 350gGenerous in size and tasteR196.90
Spur T-bone steak 500gGenerous in size and tasteR254.90
Lazy aged steak 500g Prime-cut of rump extra matured. Served with a complimentary sauce of your choiceR254.90
Lamb chops 400gSucculent lamb chops, grilled to perfectionR269.90
Top up 6 buffalo wingsR59.90
Top up a quarter of chickenR56.90
Top-up calamari strips150gR56.90
Top up pork chop200gR58.90

Spur sauce menu

The sauce menu has a selection of sauces to enhance your meal's taste by adding a delicious twist. They include;

ItemPrice
Cheese sauceR28.90
Pepper sauceR28.90
Pei-peri sauceR20.90
Garlic sauceR28.90
Manhattan mushroom sauceR28.90
Cheesy garlic sauceR28.90
Sweet & spicy sauceR28.90
Roquefort sauceR28.90
Durky sauceR28.90
Cheesy Jalapeno sauceR28.90

Burgers menu

The burger menu has single, double, and special burgers consisting of the following;

ItemDescription Price
Spur Hunga BustaGrilled patties (2x160g)R154.90
Cheese Hunga BustaTopped with melted cheeseR169.90
Bacon and cheese Hunga BustaTopped with cheese and grilled baconR179.90
Cheddamelt Hunga BustaTopped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauceR182.90
Sauce Hunga BustaTopped with any of the sauces available at SpurR172.90
Original Spur burgerGrilledR99.90
CheeseburgerTopped with melted cheeseR112.90
Bacon & cheeseburgerMelted cheese & grilled baconR126.90
Cheddamelt burgerTopped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauceR129.90
Bacon, cheese & guacamole burgerTopped with melted cheese, grilled bacon, and guacamoleR134.90
Goodie burgerTopped with melted cheese, a grilled pineapple ring and creamy mushroom sauceR136.90
Sauce burgerTopped with any of the sauces available at SpurR122.90
Rib burgerSucculent pork rib patties (2x100g) grilled in Spur Basting R104.90
Prego rollGrilled marinated pork neck steak served on a Portuguese roll topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce R104.90
Chicken prego rollGrilled chicken breast served on a Portuguese roll topped with caramelised onions and peri-peri sauce R104.90
100% plant burgerMade from soy and pea protein, basted and grilledR129.90
Burger comboDouble cheeseburger (2x100g) and a 300ml sodaR139.90
Original Spur burger doubleGrilled patties (2x100g)R119.90
Cheeseburger doubleTopped with melted cheeseR129.90
Bacon & cheeseburger doubleTopped with melted cheese and grilled baconR146.90
Cheddamelt burger doubleTopped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauceR149.90
Bacon, cheese & guacamole burger doubleTopped with melted cheese, grilled bacon, and guacamoleR159.90
Goodie burger doubleTopped with melted cheese, a grilled pineapple ring and creamy mushroom sauceR162.90
Sauce burger doubleTopped with any of the sauces available at SpurR142.90
Rib burger doubleSucculent pork rib patties (4x100g) grilled in Spur BastingR149.90
Grilled chicken burger doubleSucculent chicken breast fillet, grilled and basted to perfectionR109.90

Ribs menu

The ribs menu consists of the following items;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Pork spare ribs 400gSucculent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur BastingR169.90
Pork spare ribs 600gSucculent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur BastingR236.90
Pork spare ribs 800gSucculent pork spare ribs marinated in Spur BastingR299.90

Spur combo menu

The combo menu consists of the following;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Navaho comboPork chop, quarter chicken and worsR189.90
Mohawk comboPork ribs, quarter chicken and worsR204.90
Apache comboPork ribs, pork chop, and buffalo wingsR204.90
Buffalo comboHalf chicken, pork chop, and buffalo wingsR239.90
Ribs & chicken comboMarinated pork ribs with a quarter of chickenR239.90
Ribs & buffalo wings comboMarinated pork ribs with buffalo wingsR244.90
Warrior comboPork ribs, quarter chicken, lamb chop, and worsR264.90
T-bone & buffalo wings combo350g T-bone steak with buffalo wingsR269.90
Ribs & buffalo thighs comboMarinated pork ribs with half buffalo thighsR229.90

Plant-based menu

Spur offers a variety of vegan-friendly meals, including the following;

ItemDescription Price
Crumbed veggie burgerChicken-style burger with a hint of garlic & mustard. Served with sweet chilli sauceR82.90
100% plant burgerMade from soy and pea protein, basted and grilledR129.90
Veggie schnitzelGolden brown crumbed, chicken-style schnitzel with a hint of garlic and mustard. Served with a sweet chilli sauceR99.90

Spur chicken menu

The chicken menu has the following items;

ItemDescription Price
Quarter chickenYour choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy bastingR69.90
Quarter chicken & Portuguese rollYour choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy bastingR77.90
Chicken breast filletsGrilled chicken breast fillets, bastedR99.90
Half chickenYour choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy bastingR122.90
Half chicken & Portuguese rollYour choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy bastingR130.90
Full Spatchcock chickenYour choice of the grill, peri-peri, lemon & herb, or sweet & spicy bastingR204.90
Buffalo wings 16Served with Durky sauce and Roquefort dressingR184.90
Chicken stripsChicken breast strips coated in your choice of panko or Texan chilli crumbs. Served with a sweet chilli dressing or sweet chilli sauceR129.90

Spur schnitzels menu

Spur has one of the best-prepared and delicious schnitzels, including;

ItemDescription Price
Chicken schnitzel halfCrumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheese or creamy mushroom sauceR106.90
Chicken schnitzelCrumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheese or creamy mushroom sauceR149.90
Cheddamelt schnitzel halfCrumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauceR117.90
Cheddamelt schnitzelCrumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with melted cheese and creamy pepper or mushroom sauceR169.90
Cheesy garlic prawn schnitzel halfCrumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheesy garlic prawn tailsR125.90
Cheesy garlic prawn schnitzelCrumbed chicken breast fillet, topped with cheesy garlic prawn tailsR185.90
schnitzel stackerCrumbed chicken breast fillets stacked with bacon and melted cheese, topped with creamy mushroom sauceR159.90

Seafood menu

Seafood delicacies offered at Spurs include;

ItemDescription Price
Hake & chipsLightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets. Served with tangy tartare sauceR126.90
Hake & chips halfLightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets. Served with tangy tartare sauceR89.90
Calamari stripsLightly dusted and flash-fried calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare sauceR159.90
Hake & calamari stripsLightly dusted and flash-fried single hake and 150g calamari strips. Served with tangy tartare sauceR156.90
Cheesy garlic prawn hakeLightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets topped with cheesy garlic prawn tailsR189.90
Cheesy garlic prawn hake halfLightly dusted and flash-fried hake fillets topped with cheesy garlic prawn tailsR129.90

Spur breakfast menu

The breakfast menu consists of the following items;

ItemDescription Prices
Ranch breakfast with pork sausage2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 100g steak, fried tomato, 2 pork sausages and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R136.90
Ranch breakfast with wors2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 100g steak, fried tomato, farm-style wors and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R153.90
Cheese griller breakfast2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, cheese griller and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R82.90
Carb-conscious breakfast with pork sausage3 fried eggs, 3 rashers of grilled bacon, 2 pork sausages and fried tomato.R72.90
Carb-conscious breakfast with wors3 fried eggs, 3 rashers of grilled bacon, farm-style wors and fried tomato.R89.90
Cheddamelt breakfast100g beef patty, 2 fried eggs, slice of cheese, creamy mushroom sauce. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R89.90
Steak, egg & chips200g sirloin steak, 1 fried egg and a portion of chipsR126.90
Trailblazer breakfast with pork sausage2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, 2 pork sausages, fried tomato and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R92.90
Trailblazer breakfast with wors3 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon, farm-style wors, fried tomato and mushrooms. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R109.90
Vegan-friendly breakfast2 grilled chicken-style sausages, grilled mushrooms, a hashbrown and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R99.90
Kickstarter1 fried egg, 2 rashers grilled bacon, cheese sauce and Spur-style crispy onion rings. Served on toast with a hashbrown and fried tomato.R72.90
Unreal breakfast2 fried eggs, 2 rashers of grilled bacon and fried tomato. Served with chips and 2 slices of toast.R49.90
Avo on toast2 slices of toast with seasoned mashed avocadoR49.90
Avo & bacon on toast2 slices of toast with seasoned mashed avocado and 2 rashers of grilled bacon.R66.90
Spicy chicken livers on toastSpicy peri-peri chicken livers, topped with 1 fried egg. Served on toast with grated cheese, a hashbrown and fried tomato.R62.90
Kids' brekkie1 scrambled egg and 1 rasher of grilled bacon. Served with one slice of toast. Customers 12 years and under.R26.90
Tangy cheese & tomatoA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chipsR56.90
Roast chicken mayoA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips.R69.90
Bacon, egg & cheeseA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with a nibble of chips.R76.90
Spicy roast chicken mayoA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips.R69.90
Bacon & eggA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with chips.R66.90
Breakfast juice350mlR32.90
Filter coffee in a mugAromatic filter coffeeR25.90
AmericanoA single espresso with hot water. Served with hot or cold milk. Also available in decaf.R28.90
Espresso singleShort, fragrant coffee with a thick golden crema.R26.90
CappuccinoAn espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam.R34.90
Caffe latteSteamed milk with a single espressoR36.90
Hot chocolate - Marshmallow toppingHot chocolate with Marshmallow toppingR46.90
Chai latteSteamed milk infused with spicesR42.90

Kids menu

The kids' menu has meals for children aged 12 years or younger. The restaurant has an indoor play area and offers special birthday meals.

ItemsDescription Price
Beef burgerBeef (100g) served with chipsR59.90
Grilled chicken burgerGrilled and basted. Served with chipsR55.90
Soya burgerA meat-free alternative. Served with chips.R59.90
Cheese soya burgerA meat-free alternative, topped with a slice of cheese. Served with chips.R62.90
Cheese toasted treatA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with baked potato or veggies or salad or chips or smileys.R37.90
Chicken mayo treatA toasted sandwich (white or brown). Served with baked potato or veggies or salad or chips or smileys.R38.90
Burger comboKids' beef burger, soda & lucky packet comboR92.90
Birthday comboA selected kids’ meal (excluding ribs), a cappy fruit juice or soda, a soft serve & a spur party box.R99.90
Cappy fruit juice200mlR19.90
MilkshakesChocolate, strawberry, caramel, lime, banana, or bubblegumR21.90
Chico the ClownChico the Clown ice creamR20.90
Classic half-a-waffleClassicR30.90
Oreo shakeR25.90
Fish fingersR44.90
Crumbed chicken stripsR51.90
Grilled chickenR66.90
Pork riblets200gR75.90
Mac & cheeseR34.90
Buttercup's cheese pizzaR55.90
Buffalo Brave's chicken & cheese pizzaR65.90
Soaring Eagle's pineapple, cheese & bacon pizzaR65.90
Wacky ViennasR44.90
Chicken nuggetsR53.90
Create your own half waffleR37.90
MilkR15.90
SodasCoca-Cola, Crème Soda, Fanta or SpriteR17.90
Sugar-free sodasCoke no sugarR16.90
Still water 500mlR24.90
Sparkling water 500mlR24.90

How much is a buffet at Spur?

The Spur Steak Ranch offers a special Sunday Buffet Lunch at selected locations across South Africa. The special meal costs approximately R120 per person.

What is the Thursday special at Spurs?

The restaurant offers bottomless pork ribs and wings on Thursday. The delicacy goes for around R99.95 at various Spur locations.

How much is 400g ribs at Spur?

400g of Spur's pork spare ribs is around R169.90 in South Africa. 400g of marinated flame-seared ribs cost around R119.90.

Does Spur still do bottomless ribs and wings?

Spurs restaurant offers bottomless ribs and wings as a Thursday special at select locations. Visit the nearest restaurant to confirm availability and price.

What does a Spur's birthday combo consist of, and how much does it cost?

The birthday combo is available on the Spur kids' menu. It comprises a selected kid's meal (excluding ribs), a cappy fruit juice or soda, a soft serve & a spur party box. The combo goes for R99.90 per child.

The Spurs menu in South Africa consists of several delicacies at different costs. The prices indicated above may vary; visit their official website or nearest branch for the latest meal offers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

