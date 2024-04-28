A-Reece made quite the impression at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 in the hip-hop category

Rapper A-reece was competing against Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Khuli Chana, DA LES and more

South Africans shared their reactions to A-Reece's win, and many people complained they did not know the winning song, Ving Rhames

A-Reece's fans had reason to celebrate after the Metro FM 2024 awards. The rapper received flowers for his work, Ving Rhames.

A-Reece won a big Metro FM Music Award over Cassper Nyoest, Nasty C and Khuli Chana. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Online users gave their thoughts after A-Reece beat out the competition, which included Nasty C and other South African rappers. A-Reece's supporters could not stop raving about their fave.

A-Reece wins big at Metro FM Music Awards

Rapper A-Reece was nominated by MMA for best hip-hop for Ving Rhames. The song won against Prosper in Peace by Nasty C ft Benny The Butcher, 018 by Cassper Nyovest ft Maglera Doe Boy, Khuliyano by Khuli Chana and Solo by DA LES ft. Manu World Star, Gemini Major, & NAVIO. See the posts announcing his win below:

SA divided about A-Reece's win

Many people were eager to share their thoughts about A-Reece. Some thought it was a well-deserved win, and some fans were unhappy that the Metro FM account tagged the wrong social media for the rapper.

@Thesuperstar97 complained:

"You can't tell you don't know A-Reece's real Account you're just not happy he won."

@KSL_Jaiger said:

"Put some (Reece)pact on the name."

@reece_youngking commented:

"Still recognised for new dropping classics love to see it."

@Booegiemann applauded:

"Real music winning."

@djstago argued:

"I have never heard A reece music on Metro FM. Konje these awards are always cooked."

@Ndumiso37236174 added:

"Imagine, A-Reece won yet no one knows his song. This is a joke."

@PromigoLucadow was upset

"We don’t even know the song ! Metro I’m doing these remarks without any fear of contradiction ."@asspernyovest deserves That award."

@_sabibo100

"I have never heard A-Reece music on radio, zisha ngani the boy getting rewarded forrrr ini?"

A-Reece fans discuss favourite songs on his bday

Briefly News previously reported that A-Reece is turning a year older and received birthday cheer from his supporters. With a decade-long career in the music industry, Slimes gathered to discuss their favourite songs and projects by "The Boy Doing Things".

Having recently released his latest body of work, P2 (Paradise 2), Reece has again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with and one of the most impactful lyricists in South African hip hop.

On his 27th birthday, Briefly News asked his supporters on Facebook to share their favourite songs and projects from Baby Boy, and they did not disappoint.

