South Africans gathered to wish their favourite rapper, A-Reece a happy birthday

Slimes spoke about the rapper's best songs and projects and why they regard him as one of the best in the country

Fans are also looking forward to the anticipated Reece Effect concert, as a new date has been announced

South African Slimes wished A-Reece a happy birthday. Images: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece is turning a year older and received birthday cheer from his supporters. With a decade-long career in the music industry, Slimes gathered to discuss their favourite songs and projects by "The Boy Doing Things".

Fans celebrate A-Reece's birthday

It's National A-Reece Day!

Having recently released his latest body of work, P2 (Paradise 2), Reece has again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with and one of the most impactful lyricists in South African hip hop.

On his 27th birthday, Briefly News asked his supporters on Facebook to share their favourite songs and projects from Baby Boy, and they did not disappoint:

Mystikal Que said:

"'Paradise' by A-Reece. It gives me that inner peace and reminds me to appreciate my soul."

Mpilo Blck Nkosi wrote:

"Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memories."

Maşwêēts Noko Lawrence responded:

"Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory! It saved SA Hip Hop and it is a classic that is definitely repeatable for many years."

Lawd Peace posted:

"Both Paradise 1 and 2. Those albums bring you to a moment of peace, and they are enjoyable. A-Reece is the only rapper I can listen to for the whole decade without skipping any song."

Sterling IV Junior commented:

"My favourite song is 'Hustler's Prayer' ft 25K because he's telling the truth."

Muzie Sandile Butlez added:

"Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory because it's a classic, and I relate a lot to the songs in the mixtape."

A-Reece announces Reece Effect Pretoria

Back in 2023, as Pretoria fans were looking forward to turning up with A-Reece at the Pretoria leg of his Reece Effect tour, the rapper burst their bubble and postponed the concert.

This was primarily due to venue changes, where his record label revealed that they wanted a bigger place to celebrate.

Moreover, their statement suggested that A-Reece wanted to make the concert extra special for his homies in PTA, thus ultimately moving it to his birthday month.

The Reece Effect concert is expected to take place on 30 March 2024 at the Botanical Gardens in Pretoria:

A-Reece shoots his shot at Emtee

In more A-Reece updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper shooting his shot for a feature on Emtee's upcoming project, DIY 3.

Big Hustle has been working on his album for some time now, and it appears to be nearly complete and ready to hit the streets.

