The day has come as Slimes from all across the continent celebrate the release of A-Reece's long-awaited album, Paradise 2 ( P2 )

The project has an impressive lineup of feature guests, the most notable being Sjava and Shekhinah who appeared in God Laughs

The song has received rave reviews from fans who hailed the musicians for a stellar performance

Fans gave A-Reece, Sjava, and Shekhinah's song ‘God Laughs’ a big thumbs-up as it became the most-loved song on 'Paradise 2'. Images: shekhinahd, theboydoingthings, sjava_atm

A-Reece has officially released his highly anticipated album, Paradise 2 (P2), a sequel to his debut from 2016. The star-studded album boasts an array of fantastic musicians including M.anifest, Jay Jody, and Sjava who, along with Shekhinah, delivered the current fan-favourite, God Laughs.

The song was already hailed when Reece leaked his tracklist not so long ago, and quickly became a highlight of the album.

A-Reece, Sjava, and Shekhinah shine on God Laughs

Taking on a slow-paced, 808-heavy instrumental, Reece takes the lead and details the story of his life from childhood to being one of the most celebrated emcees in South Africa.

Sjava later takes over preaching the need to "pray harder and go higher" despite your setbacks. The song is a play on the quote "Man plans and God laughs," which means that despite our careful planning, God decides our fate.

Shekhinah leads the track to completion, giving thanks to God that she's "good" - this could be about her success and other things, big or small, that are worth being grateful for.

The song was performed on the night of 19 October at the Paradise 2 launch:

Fans hail A-Reece, Sjava, and Shekhinah

God Laughs received rave reviews from listeners who gave it a big thumbs-up. The love is mutual as Baby Boy recently showed love to his supporters for their loyalty to him and his music.

Bhuda_MCHASTOR said:

"This is beautiful!"

TeeTouchza responded:

"This song sounds so fire but I know he won't shoot any music video for it."

Terrano_012 commented:

"I can really feel the heat!"

Kelloggs15_ said:

"Okes, I told yall that this man is about to save October! Wow man, I’m gonna cry when I hear the full song!"

ThaboEnvy responded:

"Yoh yoh yoh yoh!"

ThePeoplesCho12 commented:

"Huh o tsentse vernac iyoo!"

DJ Maphorisa shouts out A-Reece

