Londie London escaped to Bali for a relaxing getaway, flaunting her curves in a black designer swimsuit

The Real Housewives of Durban star has been sharing pictures, soaking up the sun ahead of the show's reunion part two

Social media users praised Londie’s body confidence and Bali content, especially her swimwear looks and scenic adventures

Londie London escaped Mzansi's hustle and bustle to enjoy picturesque views and a fresh breeze in Bali. The Real Housewives of Durban showed off her perfect hourglass curves while vibing to her new song, Izandla.

Londie London showed off her body during her Bali trip. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie has been making headlines and trending on several social media platforms over the past few weeks due to her drama with Minnie Ntuli on The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5. Fans have been dishing out their unfiltered thoughts, with many siding with Londie and bashing Minnie.

As the countdown to the highly anticipated RHOD Season 5 Reunion part two, Londie London took a short left to Bali, alongside a few close friends. Taking to her TikTok page on 7 July 2025, the star shared a video showing her famous curves in a black designer swimsuit. Londie, who was with a friend in the video, danced to her chart-topping new hit, Izandla. Watch the video below:

Fans can't get enough of Londie's body

Londie London's dance video left Mzansi drooling over her body. Many applauded the reality television star and businesswoman for embracing her body, despite rumours that she has had plastic surgery.

@Serwalo_Parkins said:

"To think Londie used to have insecurities about her body ka high school Yohh 😩❤️"

@ice.olated.debra commented:

"This is what she wanted at her pool party, was it too much to ask for?😭"

@AK Mbali added:

"I love how she always dresses for her body and kills each and every outfit 🔥🔥🤍"

@Simthobele_mx said:

"And that’s how it should’ve been! Unfortunately, they were allergic to fun 😩😩😩"

@✝️Saved by Grace❤️ wrote:

"😂😂😂No wonder Minnie was always attacking you uya fisa kuba uwena bandla, Haibo body is Tea hunny😍🔥"

Londie London was applauded for embracing her body. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London shares more content from her trip

Londie London is soaking up the sun in Bali, and her fans are here for it. The media personality has been giving Mzansi the content they signed up for, from posing with elephants to showing breathtaking views. Taking to her Instagram page on 9 July 2025, Londie shared more snaps rocking swimwear, this time she added a pop of colour. She captioned the post:

"Here for a good time, not a long time 🤭. Okunye sok’bona Friday 🫠"

Minnie Ntuli admits she was mean to Londie London

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality Minnie Ntuli is really feeling the heat on social media. This is regarding her behaviour and attitude towards Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban season 5.

Recently, the star made a confession during an interview, where she admitted to having been mean towards Londie London and that when she looks back, she can see how her insulting words have impacted the influencer deeply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News