The Real Housewives of Durban star Minnie Ntuli is making headlines after opening up about her fallout with Londie London on the show

In a candid interview with Showmax, Ntuli clarified that there was no prior conflict between them and that the drama unfolded on-screen

Thanks to both stars' huge social media followings, the show has been trending since the interview went viral online

Season five of the Real Housewives of Durban was capped with drama, and radio host Minnie Ntuli was at the centre of it all, from calling out Precious to her dramatic fallout with Londie London.

She proved she was not a pushover and definitely shook the tables on the reality show, with some viewers labelling her a “mean girl.”

Minnie Ntuli addressed her fallout with Londie London in an interview with Showmax. Images: Minnie Ntuli/Facebook, londie_london_official

Undoubtedly, one of the season's biggest highlights was her fallout with Londie London.

What started as an on-screen squabble between Ntuli and Londie London turned into one of the most talked-about on-screen feuds, with viewers picking sides.

Minnie Ntuli addresses her fallout with Londie London

As the reality show awaits the much-anticipated reunion, Showmax caught up with Ntuli.

The bubbly reality TV star cleared the air about her relationship with London as she set the record straight about their fallout.

She also opened up about her time on one of the most-watched reality shows and made some bold claims about her future on the show.

Speaking to the media, she revealed no dramatic backstory between the two before the show.

Ntuli revealed to the media that their fallout happened on-screen, leading to a communication breakdown between them.

She has it that it all started with criticism of outfits and how the stars made their money.

Ntuli has it that these conversations seemingly bruised egos, and things got out of hand as emotions were high. Speaking to Showmax, Ntuli said:

“What happened between us happened on the show, in real time, and, unfortunately, it spiralled."

Ntuli apologises to Londie London after on-screen drama

Ntuli also noted that she has since reached out to Londie London to settle their differences.

She revealed that she privately apologised to the reality TV star after their fallout that played out on small screens.

However, her fallout with Londie London came with a fair share of backlash.

Ntuli has received social media backlash because of her fallout with Londie London on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Speaking about the media, she has it that the immense online criticism saw him switch her Instagram account to private.

Despite the fallout, she has managed to gain followers across several social networks.

She has quickly become one of the most controversial reality stars, and many hope she will return to the show full-time.

Asked if she would return to the show on a full-time basis, Minnie Ntuli said:

"Never say never."

A look at Minnie Ntuli's career

Her recent on-screen woes have dragged her career into the picture. With a career spanning years, Ntuli has won big since her big break on Idols SA.

Against her newfound fame, she spread her wings to small screens and radio and has managed to remain relevant.

Minnie Ntuli was on air at Gagasi FM. Image: Minnie Ntuli

She was once a contestant on M-Net’s My Kitchen My Rules.

Minnie Ntuli has also had her fair share of big wins as a radio host thanks to her breakfast show, The Uprising on Gagasi FM.

Like those before her, the reality TV star has also co-hosted awards, including the 30th Annual SAMAs.

Netizens slam Minnie Ntuli online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Ntuli was dragged online for her Idols SA performance.

Her fallout with Londie London undoubtedly saw netizens dragging her online whenever they could.

