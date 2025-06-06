The Real Housewives of Durban reality star, Minnie Ntuli, is probably the least liked housewife on the show

A throwback video of the radio presenter's Idols SA performance had South Africans chuckling

Peeps said she is very annoying, even when she is singing after her dramatic fight with Londie London

Minnie Ntuli performed on 'Idols SA' and was called annoying. Image: GagasiFM

Source: Instagram

Is Minnie Ntuli the most annoying housewife?

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, Minnie Ntuli earned the title of the most annoying housewife, with Mzansi saying they cannot stand her.

A viewer posted a video of Minnie Ntuli performing Labrinth's Beneath You're Beautiful at Idols SA and said she was annoying. @SphesihleVi said, "Even when she is singing, she is annoying."

People complained that her voice was annoying, as well as her exaggerated movements and that she opened her mouth too widely.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the six-second clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Minnie Ntuli's Idols SA performance

Netizens had a field day with Minnie Ntuli's hilarious video clip, and the jokes just kept on flowing.

@MaxwellelNkosi exclaimed:

"She is working on her feet! That time she is so annoying."

@Nonny_Mpata questioned:

"So, she hates Londie because Londie is a better singer? Well, this makes sense."

@Zamayirh asked:

"Yoh, why is her mouth so open wide?"

@LeboNkutha replied:

"I mean, come on? This girl is flopping."

@TiredOfWorking8 said:

"Her face is so strong."

@Penelope_Mph0 said:

"She has been chasing fame. She said something about cooking challenge top 8! This show is her fame time."

@KasiMait shared:

"We can barely hear what she is singing about because of her annoying singing."

@Thabithesavage1 laughed:

"Just because she came for your fav! Vele, she worked on her back."

@refilwemosoma stated:

"Oh, no I see what it is, I see it clearly! She’s jealous. Jealous of Londie - her success & her career, hence the projection."

@siive_n joked:

"Maybe she's still climbing, guys!"

@AyandaBalangile laughed:

"I knew there was somewhere I knew her from."

@sindy_mlaa defended her:

"I don't mind. The truth is, your fave was read for filth."

Why Minnie Ntuli and Londie fought

In the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, which aired on Friday, 6 June 2025, Londie London and Minnie Ntuli were seen fighting each other.

The ladies were on a trip to Mauritius, however, things got intense while they were enjoying the pool.

A fan even said she was "de-classing" the show, meaning she is not as classy as the other ladies.

Jojo Robinson posts video at the airport with the RHOD ladies

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jojo Robinson shared a video of The Real Housewives Of Durban girls' trip to Mauritius.

Jojo spoke about all the chaotic things that transpired at the airport and before they boarded their flight.

"Travelling to Mauritius with the girls.. there's a lot. Nonku over-packed, we nearly missed our flight, then ran past our gate like idiots while everyone watched, my ranger over carry-on had to compete against the Goyards and Gucci, and Londie finally sang for me. This fam tho. One more sleep to episode 11. I can't believe it's nearly over already," she said.

Source: Briefly News