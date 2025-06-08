Award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in The River was officially laid to rest on 7 June 2025

The legendary actor was the subject of many tributes by people who attended his funeral, which took place in Pretoria

Rasta, the infamous artist, made an appearance to pay his respects to the late Presley Chweneyagae and people evaluated his work

'The River' actor Presley Chweneyagae has been laid to rest. Image: PresleyChweneyagae

Rasta The Artist recently shared his portrait of the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, whose funeral service was held on Saturday, 7 June.

The popular artist, who previously topped Twitter trends for his painting of Doc Shebeleza got social media buzzing over the weekend.

Social media user @am_blujay shared Rasta's painting on his X account of the late actor on Saturday, 7 June.

The social media user captioned the post: "Rasta has gone too far. This can't be Cobrizi."

South Africans respond to Rasta's latest painting

@ladyhuneybee said:

"Mshayeni please", (hit him, please).

@KennaComfort wrote:

"He drew a bus conductor of my times back in the day."

@JosephKgangyame said:

"Rasta knows that his misrepresentation of the late ones is what gets people talking and that's what he wants. Like Tito's imperfect recipes. I used to think some of them were deliberate to keep conversations going."

@4mza1 replied:

"Automated. This one looks like Menzi Ngubane."

@AnzaTino wrote:

"O yena ke Puff Adder, eseng Cobra," (this is Puff Adder, not Cobra).

@simphiweyinkoc_ responded:

"Lol, as long as you managed to see who that might be it means he’s nailing it."

@HereWithShit wrote:

"This guy for all these years can't even master one person in his art?"

@KagisoRamoleele said:

"No ways, this looks like Ramaphosa, aowa!"

@sousa_911 replied:

"At this point, Rasta’s not painting portraits, he’s creating alternate timelines. If that’s Cobrizi, then I’m Beyoncé’s stunt double. Even Picasso would look at it and say, 'Nah chief, this one’s beyond abstract, it’s spiritual'.”

@neothako

"Can we please open a case for this guy. I’m not sure for what but as long as he is behind the bars."

@KennaComfort replied:

@NtsuntsuMolete said:

"With this portrait of a 66-year-old Presley. Rasta can definitely see in the future."

@Kirknero_ responded:

"You give him attention because he’s your county man."

@MoraMpediMojalo replied:

"This one he failed dismally, even a class boy outsmarts him 100%."

@501Blackstar501 wrote:

"Rasta ke legend thwii. His work speaks volume."

@KkKakaza said:

"Someone close to Rasta must tell him to handover himself to the nearest police station, KZN SAPS is looking for him.

Tributes continue to pour in for 'The River' actor. PresleyChweneyagae

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu pays tribute to The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae

