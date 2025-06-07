Former The River actor Warren Masemola is mourning his best friend and late The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae

Masemola played the role of Oupa, while Chweneyagae played the role of Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena on the telenovela

South Africans and industry friends took to Masemola's video on Saturday, 7 June to comfort the award-winning actor

Former House of Zwide actor Warren Masemola paid tribute to close friend Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service.

The late The River star was buried at Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria while his funeral service was held Akasia Community Hall on Saturday, 7 June

An emotional Masemola called out the late actor's recklessness and said they used to fight a lot.

"We fought about love, family, money, work, time, professionalism, children. We fought all the time," says Masemola.

The Safta-winning actor also shocked South Africans when he shared that he and Chweneyagae used to kiss a lot.

"Presley and I enjoyed kissing each other so much," adds the star.

Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of the Skeem Saam actor's tribute on X on Saturday, 7 June.

South Africans respond to Masemola's tribute

@BedworthTimes said:

"Warren Masemola exposes the silent killer at Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral. ‘Alcohol is Destroying Our Nation!’."

@SiyaNgcangca replied:

"Kissing is extreme my ninja."

@Sihle_ZA_ wrote:

"If you want to see people angry, reprimand them about alcohol."

@Nthabiiey_Ayo replied:

"Presley drank a lot, Pretoria people will tell you, you wouldn’t bump into him sober."

@Jikingqina wrote:

"Warren talking the truth to power, we need more like him to speak in the funeral."

@Remiazania2 replied:

"That's so mouthful Warren Masemola. You were good friend indeed to Cobra."

@incontroZA said:

"I've always had my doubts about Warren Masemola and seems like he doesn't care."

@Spopovich594353 wrote:

"I always knew that this boy is bisexual. I feel for his wife. We are losing manhood and muscular man and it's not funny anymore."

@iwillfetchu said:

"We will definitely miss Mapresent, Papas, and Cobrizi trio. They used to be so funny."

@NewMegamind replied:

"They kissed, they touched each other, they baby oiled each other, they Diddy'd each other.... the story continues."

@TT_Lekgau wrote:

"Always knew this guy is gay but I didn't know that even Presley was part of the rainbow nation! Amazing:

@Teenopussyheat said:

"Use to see them together in Soshanguve back in the early 2000, yeah I support your statement."

@ghost_lukh replied:

"They could have been just expressing themselves in an ancient roman way."

