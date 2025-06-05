TV producer Phathu Makwarela bid farewell to Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service

Makwarela, who co-produced The River also acknowledged former The River star Motshidi Motshekgwa

South Africans are paying tribute to the late actor, who played the character of Cobra Mokoena on the show

'The River' Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service was held in Pretoria. Images: PresleyChweneyagae

Award-winning producer Phathu Makwarela hounoured renowned actor Presley Chweneyagae, who starred opposite Warren Masemola on The River.

The Adulting creator revealed that the iNumber Number star, who played the role of Cobra Mokoena on The River wrote his own scripts.

Makwarela also acknowledged legendary actress Motshidi Motshekgwa, who was a co-emcee at the memorial service and played Chweneyagae's mother on the show.

"We looked for actors, it was easy to find Motshidi obviously, and we wanted someone to play her son. Someone at Multichoice said why don't you try Presley?" says the producer.

"Yes, I will admit the question that people also wonder, did we right most of the words, no we didn't," adds Makwarela.

The award-winning producer adds that Chweneyagae took their scripts and interpreted it in a way that they never imagined.

South Africans pay tribute to The River actor

@TeeThandeka wrote:

"So, Presley Chweneyagae really rewrote the script on The River. I knew that some of the words didn’t come from the script. He made them up. That was talent shame, he was the goat."

@lesegomaodii replied:

"I was at the theater during the memorial guys I've never cried so much during Thabiso's speech it was so."

@SeipatiNtsau said:

"Rest in peace Cobrizi, my deepest condolences to the family and friends."

Tsotsi actor Kenneth Nkosi said: "That is one man who never had an ego, that boy liked to play, that boy believed in what he was doing."

The SABC reveals that The River producer Percy Vilakazi who worked with the actor revealed that Presley had a playful nature on set and he was mostly friends with the drivers.

Matshepo Sekgophi's tribute at memorial service

The River actress Matshepo Sekgopi also paid tribute to her on-screen brother Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Thursday, 5, June.

Sekgopi, who played the character of Dimpho Mokoena for six seasons revealed that the late actor was a gentle giant and a gem.

"He was a gifted human being walking amongst us," says the actress.

Talented actor Thabiso Ramotshela, who played the role of Chweneyagae's son, Moreka Mokoena also bid farewell to the late actor at his memorial service at State Theatre in Pretoria.

'The River' co-creator Phathu Makwarela bids farewell to Cobra. Image:PhathuMakwarela

Video: Charlaine Kirk bids farewell to husband Presley Chweneyagae at memorial service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June 2025 that businesswoman Charlaine Kirk paid tribute to her famous husband, Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Tuesday.

Kirk's sister-law read her speech at the first memorial service which was held in Mafikeng, North West province.

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the family of the multi-award-winning thespian.

