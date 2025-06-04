Businesswoman Charlaine Kirk paid tribute to her famous husband, Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Tuesday

Kirk's sister-law read her speech at the first memorial service which was held in Mafikeng, North West province

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the family of the multi-award-winning thespian

Charlaine Kirk Chweneyagae pays tribute to her husband at the memorial service. Images: JabuMcdonald and @Iam_sbonga

Source: Twitter

Charlaine Kirk Chweneyagae paid tribute to her husband Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Tuesday, 3 June at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng.

The family of the award-winning actor bid farewell to him at his memorial service this week in his home province, North West.

A video shared by EWN on YouTube shows that Kirk's sister-in-law, Bianca Carmicheal spoke on behalf of Chweneyagae's wife at the ceremony.

The actor's wife says it's hard to imagine a world without her husband's laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I speak on behalf of Presley and her entire Kirk family. Presley was not just a husband, a son-in-law, he was a force, a light, a presence so strong that you always knew when he entered a room," says the wife.

Kirk adds that her husband didn't demand attention, but carried quiet power, charm, and grace.

Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who starred opposite Chweneyagae in Tsotsi also honoured him at the ceremony this week.

Matseke-Zulu revealed at the memorial service that the late actor was a testament to the saying that where one comes from does not define how one shapes their life.

South Africans mourn the renowned actor

Former Generations actor Rantebeng Makapan said:

“We have lost a giant.”

@SnowhiteFizz said:

"No, but Presley killed us before he died man, he will forever be missed shame."

@zola_hashatsi replied:

"His legacy will continue to speak for generations. A giant has fallen, but the echo of his voice remains in every story he told.”

Israel Matseke-Zulu mourns the actor

Award-winning Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who starred opposite Chweneyagae in Tsotsi also honoured him at the ceremony this week.

Matseke-Zulu revealed at the memorial service that the late actor was a testament to the saying that where one comes from does not define how one shapes their life.

The Safta-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's second memorial service will be held at the State Theatre, Gauteng province on Thursday, 5 May from 11 am. The actor will be buried on Saturday, 7 June at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria, Gauteng. His funeral service will start at 08:00.

Actor Presley Chweneyagae died at 40. Images: Presley Chweneyagae

Source: Twitter

Photo: Actor Warren Masemola pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae and Don Mlangeni Nawa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that former The River actor Warren Masemola is mourning his former co-stars Presley Chweneyagae and Don Mlangeni Nawa.

Masemola played the role of Oupa, while Chweneyagae and Mlangeni Nawa played father and son, Thato and Thuso on the show.

South Africans and industry friends took to Masemola's post on Tuesday, 3 June to comfort the award-winning actor.

Source: Briefly News