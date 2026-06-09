Iranian officials claim the national team has been told it must leave the US on the same day as its World Cup matches

The team has relocated its tournament base to Mexico despite playing all three group-stage games in the United States

The situation has sparked criticism from fans, with many questioning FIFA's handling of the tournament

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Iran's national team says it has been told it cannot stay overnight in the US during the World Cup. Here, members of the team are arriving in Mexico. Image: Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

Iran's national football team has reportedly been told it cannot stay overnight in the United States during the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite playing all three of its group-stage matches there.

The claim emerged days before the tournament kicks off on 11 June. Iranian officials say the team must enter and leave US soil on match days despite playing all three of its group-stage matches in the United States.

Iran is now based in Tijuana, Mexico, after visa issues disrupted plans to use Arizona as its World Cup base. The situation has sparked a backlash online, with many fans questioning FIFA's handling of the matter.

Iran told to leave the US on match days

The controversy emerged on 6 June when Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, discussed the team's travel arrangements.

"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," he told Al Jazeera.

Iran are due to play New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, Belgium in California on 21 June and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June. The team is now based in Tijuana, Mexico, after abandoning plans to use Tucson, Arizona, as its World Cup training base.

Iran qualified for the World Cup in March 2025 but spent recent weeks training in Turkey while players and officials awaited visa decisions.

Reports indicate that players and essential support staff were eventually granted visas shortly before the tournament. However, Iranian officials say several members of the wider delegation, including administrators and support personnel, were denied entry.

Iran's football federation described the situation as "political interference in sport in its worst form".

Coach and captain speak out over visa problems

Iran arrived in Mexico on 7 June as preparations for the tournament entered their final stages.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed frustration over the disruption caused by the delays.

"We should have been here last week because a 12-hour time difference needs two weeks of adjusting," he said.

Ghalenoei added:

"Usually in these tournaments, before technical matters, ethical and human considerations must be respected. I think for us that was not the case."

Team captain Ehsan Hajsafi also questioned the timing of the visa approvals.

"Why so late?" he asked after the squad finally received clearance to travel.

Despite the difficulties, Hajsafi insisted the team remained fully focused on the tournament.

Fans have questioned FIFA and its president over the restriction being enforced at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Jamie Sabau/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Fans question FIFA over World Cup chaos

The developments triggered strong reactions on X, with many supporters directing criticism at FIFA.

@SchoolsinNaija wrote:

"This is unfair. If Qatar or Russia had tried to do something similar to this, FIFA would have threatened to withdraw their hosting rights and ban them from international football."

@iamOmotara commented:

"If the US cannot accommodate them to respect the sport they shouldn't host it in the first place. This is unacceptable."

@coolbroyo420 asked:

"How can a host nation restrict one team's travel? This is disgusting."

@DeilyUpdate posted:

"USA is the worst World Cup host ever. World Cup 2026 is a joke."

@unwashedunruly wrote:

"Seriously, FIFA and their stupid Peace Prize should be disbanded after allowing this unprecedented sabotage."

@Therealfugaze added:

"If Russia had done the very same thing the world would have boycotted and FIFA would have banned them. So we guess rules don't apply to all but only to the few."

The comments reflected growing frustration among some football supporters, many of whom questioned whether FIFA had done enough to ensure equal treatment for all participating nations.

Iran insist they are ready for the World Cup despite the off-field disruption. However, the reported overnight-stay restriction, visa disputes, and questions surrounding FIFA's role have become major talking points ahead of the tournament.

With Iran set to play all three group matches in the United States while operating from Mexico, the controversy is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Omar Artan World Cup Deportation Adds To Tournament Controversy

Briefly News also reported that Africa's top-ranked referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, was ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States despite travelling with a valid visa and diplomatic passport.

The award-winning Somali official, who was named Confederation of African Football Men's Referee of the Year in 2025, had been selected among FIFA's match officials for the tournament.

Source: Briefly News