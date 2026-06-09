Omar Artan’s historic World Cup dream ended abruptly after he was denied entry into the United States despite travelling with valid documents

FIFA has confirmed the award-winning Somali referee will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after immigration authorities refused him entry

The decision has sparked strong reactions online as football fans question the impact of travel restrictions on the global tournament

Africa's Referee of the Year Omar Artan will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry to the United States. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after United States authorities denied him entry despite him travelling with a valid visa and a diplomatic passport.

Artan, who was named the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Referee of the Year in 2025, had been selected among FIFA's 52 match officials for the tournament, which begins on 11 June 2026 and runs until 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The decision means Artan will no longer become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

According to the BBC, Somali government officials confirmed that Artan had valid travel documentation when he arrived at Miami International Airport. A Somali embassy official also said a diplomatic passport had been issued to assist his international travel following previous visa challenges.

FIFA confirms Omar Artan's World Cup exit

In a statement released on 8 June, FIFA confirmed that Artan would not participate in the tournament.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the governing body said.

FIFA added:

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present."

The organisation further stated:

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

The US Department of Homeland Security later told Al Jazeera that Artan had been found "inadmissible due to vetting concerns", although no further details were publicly provided.

Social media erupts over referee controversy

The decision sparked strong reactions across X, with many football fans, commentators and observers questioning how one of Africa's most respected referees could be excluded from football's biggest tournament.

Stephen Chan (@DrStephenChan) wrote:

"The World Cup cannot use him as an official. With all the visa bans & the ridiculous seating prices this is not a World Cup for the world. I am strongly considering not turning on the TV."

@04gully compared the situation to previous hosts and said:

"South Africa, Brazil and Qatar were all painted a certain way and had their own issues but at no point were they actively stopping players, teams, referee and fans from participating in the biggest sporting event."

@climaxx_empire argued that the matter extended beyond football.

"If a valid visa and FIFA accreditation weren't enough, then the issue goes beyond football. A World Cup should be about merit, not nationality."

@ngozho suggested FIFA should still compensate Artan.

"FIFA should just pay him regardless because he cancelled all his other potential revenue bringing assignments just to be at the World Cup."

@noradin_98 said:

"The World Cup is supposed to unite the world, not shut its doors on it. Football is about bringing people together, not division."

@BlessedUtd questioned the spirit of the competition.

"How can it truly be called a World Cup if individuals from particular parts of the globe are shut out? Aren't athletics and football meant to bring everyone together, regardless of where they come from?"

@Osmanshiil criticised FIFA's handling of the situation.

"If Omar Artan is eligible to enter Canada and Mexico, why didn't FIFA accommodate him by assigning him to matches in those countries?"

@Pirolas03 wrote:

"The World Cup shouldn't be hosted by the USA if they don't want the world to come to their country."

Meanwhile, @BaziweD said:

"A World Cup should unite football, not block people at the gate. If a top referee with a valid visa can't officiate, then the hosting circuit is clearly faulty."

Outrage has erupted after CAF Referee of the Year Omar Artan was denied entry to the United State. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

World Cup travel restrictions spark wider debate

The controversy has added to ongoing discussions surrounding travel policies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While FIFA has stressed that immigration decisions remain the responsibility of host governments, Artan's exclusion has become one of the tournament's biggest talking points before a ball has even been kicked.

For many observers, the incident has overshadowed what should have been a landmark moment for Somali football and African refereeing.

FIFA World Cup ticket controversy adds to tournament scrutiny

Briefly News also reported that FIFA cancelled around 60 World Cup 2026 tickets after a website error mistakenly allocated them to supporters free of charge. Fans affected by the glitch were told they could keep their seats only if they paid the correct amount within seven days.

FIFA apologised for the error but insisted that the tickets would only remain valid once payment had been completed.

Source: Briefly News