Kwanele Mthethwa is a South African actress commonly known as Brutus' girlfriend Phumeza in the Queen, Mzansi Magic drama. Additionally, many associate her with her superior singing abilities, and she has received a lot of attention for her extraordinary talent and ability to deliver in every role. Here is a chance to find out more about her.

She is a South African actress commonly known as Brutus' girlfriend Phumeza in the Queen, Mzansi Magic drama. Photo: @Kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

How old is Kwanele Mthethwa? She is currently 26 years as she was born in 1996. Additionally, she was born and raised in Kwazulu, South Africa, where she built her life and career. She rose to fame after playing the role of Ayanda in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso.

Kwanele Mthethwa's biography

Name Kwanele Mthethwa Birthdate 23rd May 1996 Birthplace Durban, Kwazulu Natal Province Age 26 years as of 2022 Zodiac Sign Gemini Profession Actress Instagram Kwanele.xx Twitter Kwanele_xx Parents Not Known Status Single Net worth Not known

Kwanele Mthethwa's age and early life

As earlier mentioned, her age is 26 years as of 2022. Kwanele Mthethwa's date of birth is 23rd May 1996.

She was born and raised in Durban, Kwazulu Natal Province, South Africa. There is currently no information about Kwanele Mthethwa's family.

Where did Kwanele Mthethwa study?

Kwanele Mthethwa's education ended in 2018; she attended Burnwood Secondary School for her high school education. Immediately after completing high school, she landed her role as Ayanda on Isithembiso.

Photo: @Kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Career

She started her career after relocating from Durban to Johannesburg. She was advised to find an agency and auditioned for Imposter season 2. Luckily, she secured the part. Afterwards, she auditioned for Isithembiso and was able to land her debut and play Ayanda.

This is what she had to say in an interview with Drum:

Oh my word, it was a lot. Phumeza was so disrespectful. I was so nervous about this character, but I had to put Kwanele aside and get into Phumeza. I had to put my adoration and admiration can'tor her (Connie) aside so that I could be true to the character. I was sweating the whole time because I could not believe what I was doing

As mentioned earlier, her career began after high school. Her first appearance was in Season 2, Episode 221, which aired on 4th February 2019. Later, Mthethwa was promoted to the starring cast for season 3, which ended in 2020.

She is featured in the Mzansi Magic telemovie Indandatho Yokukhanya, a supernatural drama. Also, she was part of the channel's Lokishin Bioskop strand on Sunday, 5th January 2020.

Kwanele Mthethwa's movies

She has featured in several high-ranked South African movies and TV shows. Here are some of the movies that she has appeared in:

Abomama

Entangled

Isithembiso

Redemption

The Queen

Umbuso

Photo: @Kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Personal life

There is very little information about her personal life. Kwanele Mthethwa's boyfriend is not publicly known. She usually shares posts about her boyfriend, but none indicate that she is in a relationship. There is, therefore, no indication that she is in a serious relationship.

Kwanele Mthethwa's net worth

There is no information about her current net worth, but it is pretty straightforward if she continues this way. Then, she has a chance to live a beautiful life and create wealth through her acting career.

Social media

The young actress has an active social life with a massive following. Her Instagram account has 139,000 followers, while her Twitter page has over 68,000 followers.

Kwanele Mthethwa has built herself an enviable career at a very young age. She consistently posts on her social media account to keep her fans updated on her next endeavours.

Source: Briefly News