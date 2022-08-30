Who is Odelle de Wet? Age, husband, parents, pregnancy, cancer, TV shows

Odelle de Wet is a South African actress, dancer and yoga instructor. However, her acting career takes centre stage when it comes to her fame. She is widely recognized for playing Farrow Bornman in Isidingo, an SABC 3 soap opera that premiered on 3rd July 1998 and has been gracing South African TV since the days of Egoli in which she made her debut.

Odelle has also featured in the TV show, Binnelanders. She played Delia Ritcher in the kykNET soap opera, a role that saw her making appearances in most episodes of the show. Besides, she has also starred in other television series such as Blood Drive and Legacy.

Odelle de Wet’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Odelle de Wet Date of birth 21st February 1984 Age 38 years as of 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Current residence Waverly, Pretoria Languages English, German, Afrikaans Gender Female Sexual orientation Unknown Height Approximately 5 feet 8 inches Parents Unknown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend’s name Donovan Borne Education Tshwane University of Technology Profession Actress, Yoga Instructor, dancer Years active 2003 - present Awards and Nominations 16th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA), Crystal Awards, ATKVeerrtjie, Royal Soap Awards Social media Instagram Facebook

Odelle de Wet’s age and early life

The South African actress was born on 21st February 1984 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her age as of 2022 is 38 years. There are no details regarding her early life. However, the Binnelanders actress grew up in Bedford, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Odelle de Wet’s husband and family

The actress is keen on keeping her life private. There is no information out in public about Odelle de Wet’s parents, siblings or relatives. Regarding her relationship status, the actress is dating Donovan Borne, whose details are also at bay from the public. However, the actress does not shy away from sharing their photos on her Instagram account.

Odelle de Wet’s education and career

The Isidingo actress graduated from the Tshwane University of Technology with a degree in Drama Studies. Her career has not drifted far from what she studied. Odelle is a professional dancer and actress, and due to her athleticism, she is also a yoga instructor. Odelle kickstarted her acting career by taking part in theatre performances. She worked in a Rocky Horror Picture Show stage production. She made her screen debut in Pirates, a short film produced in 2003.

Odelle has also featured in Isidingo, an SABC 3 soap opera where she played Farrow Bornman in several episodes of the television series. In addition, the talented South African actress also starred as Lynette Lindeque in 7 de Laan. She has starred in numerous other shows, including;

Project Title Year Role Legacy 2021 Charmaine Die Vlieende Springbokkie 2018 Visitor Knapsekerels 2018 Karlien Bekker Blood Drive 2017 Terry Elke Skewe Pot 2017 Charlize Magic Bullet (short) 2013 Tammy Binnelanders 2005 Delia Ritcher

Odelle de Wet’s pregnancy

The Isidingo actress is not married and does not have children. The pregnancy-related information sprung from her role in Binnelanders. She plays Delia Ritcher in the television series. Delia is pregnant, but it is unknown if it is Dr Conrad Bester’s child. But she keeps silent about it to avoid conflicting the relationship between Dr Conrad (Hykie Berg) and his girlfriend Tracy Smith (Melinda Brink). The actress has never been pregnant in real life.

Odelle de Wet’s cancer

The Isidingo actress is a yoga instructor, fitness coach, and life coach. She shares inspirational quotes on her social media accounts and is an advocate of healthy living. She has been involved with various cancer campaigns and sensitization programs in partnership with related organizations.

Who is Odelle de Wet in Binnelanders?

The actress plays Delia Ritcher. She is a Globalmed undercover representative who gets posted to Binneland to keep an eye on Koster (Hans Strydom). Her main aim is to give Koster a pain in the neck and paint a bad image of him. She is a disguise and very sly and executes the character of a bad girl. She makes a comeback in season 11 of Binnelanders, where she returns to South Africa, Binneland, heavy with pregnancy, to find her biological father.

Odelle de Wet is a big name in the South African entertainment industry. She has built quite a career for herself on screen, especially in the soap opera arena. There is definitely more to come from her as she continues to grace the screens.

