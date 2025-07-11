A KwaZulu-Natal woman tried to film content in a grassy field but got interrupted when a dog walked across her path

She attempted to chase the dog away by shouting "Voetsek!" and clicking her tongue, but the dog started barking

The video went viral with over 51,000 reactions and 2,800 comments, as viewers found her reaction hilarious

A young woman shared a video showing how her content filming session went hilariously wrong. Images: @buhlebemvelo.mchunu.7

A self-employed woman from Osizweni, KwaZulu-Natal, experienced every content creator's nightmare when her filming session went completely wrong. The woman, who regularly posts content on her Facebook page, was trying to record herself in what appeared to be a grassy field when an unexpected visitor completely derailed her plans.

The video was shared on the woman's Facebook page @buhlebemvelo.mchunu.7 at the end of June, showing the moment everything went sideways. Just as she was about to start speaking to her camera, a dog casually walked across her path, interrupting her recording session.

Using a classic South African method to chase away unwanted dogs, she shouted "Voetsek!" at the animal and clicked her tongue, expecting it to obey her command and move along. For a brief moment, it seemed like her strategy might work, and she appeared ready to continue with her content.

However, the dog had other plans. Instead of walking away as she expected, the animal started barking aggressively at her. It quickly escalated into a scary situation as the dog began chasing her. The camera footage becomes shaky and unstable as she starts running and screaming, clearly panicked by the unexpected turn of events.

The situation became even more frightening when it appeared that more than one dog joined the chase. Viewers can hear multiple dogs barking in the background as she continues running and screaming, desperately trying to get away from her four-legged pursuers.

A young woman had a scary encounter with dogs while filming content. Images: @buhlebemvelo.mchunu.7

Mzansi reacts with laughter

The video went viral with over 51,000 reactions and 2,800 comments, with most viewers finding the situation hilarious:

@LebohangKhumalo laughed:

"The fact that she proceeded to post this video is wild🤣😭"

@ValaJamle added:

"I'm laughing in small letters."

@AebiAeshu joked:

"With the first 'pfutsek' I thought she had everything under control 😂😂😂"

@MaphumuloDumani wrote:

"Cause of death: Content!"

@LindoButhelezi confessed:

"I have watched this more than 10 times, I have never laughed like this 🤣🤣🤣"

@FanaTwala wondered:

"How many dogs are there kanti... A whole pack 🤧🤣"

@InkingaIproblem celebrated:

"😂😂 I'm happy I found the original video."

@GeorgeMahume praised:

"The voetsek is very real, and everything that is happening came naturally. That's why this is the best content 😂😂😂"

Why do dogs attack random people

According to the ASPCA, aggression is the most common and serious behaviour problem in dogs. The organisation explains that aggression refers to a wide variety of behaviours that occur for different reasons in various circumstances. Dogs may show territorial aggression when they think someone is an intruder in their space, whether that person is a friend or foe.

Fear aggression can also occur when a dog feels cornered or threatened. When the woman approached and tried to chase the dog away, it may have perceived her behaviour as threatening, leading to a defensive reaction. Dogs rarely bite without giving some type of warning beforehand, and barking is often one of those warning signs.

