A viral video captured a terrifying encounter in a wildlife park where a lion began biting a car wheel

The lion's actions deflated the tire, and the stranded driver was praised and joked about by social media users

The incident sparked discussions about game reserve safety and left the driver with emotional trauma

South Africans were captivated and amused by a viral video depicting a lion biting a VW Polo's tire, highlighting the driver's terrified reaction and sparking debate on wildlife park safety.

A viral video showed a chilling moment in a wildlife park as a lion approached a VW Polo and bit the tyre, leaving the driver in fear. Image: Teddyleung

Source: Getty Images

What was meant to be a calm wildlife outing quickly turned into a nerve-wracking encounter that left one South African man fearing for his life, and the internet in stitches.

An upsetting video showing a lion casually approaching a VW Polo driver in a wildlife park has gone viral. Mzansi can’t get enough of the terrified man’s reaction. The video, shared on Facebook by the Venda Dress Codes page, captures the intense moment the lion stares down the small car, giving the driver instant chest pains.

In the footage, the driver could be seen sitting nervously inside his parked car as the lion circled nearby. At first, the big cat seems to be merely curious, but then it walks up to the front tyre and suddenly starts biting it. The man, clearly shaken, remained frozen in place and could be heard reacting in fear as the wild animal clamped down on the wheel.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The intense encounter left the driver frozen in fear

The lion reportedly bit the tyre for several seconds, deflating it and leaving the man stuck in place. With no way to drive off or escape safely, he sat motionless in the small car, completely vulnerable to the lion. Social media users joked that he almost met his ancestors during the intense moment, while others praised him for staying calm and not making any sudden movements.

The video has sparked discussions about safety in game reserves. In the end, the lion eventually lost interest and walked away, leaving the driver physically unharmed but likely emotionally scarred for life. One thing’s for sure, that he’ll never forget the day a lion came for his tyre, and almost his soul.

In a viral wildlife encounter, a lion walked up to a VW Polo and sank its teeth into the tyre while the driver stayed motionless in shock. Image: vendadresscode

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Lesego E Mohlala said:

"They also don't like polo drivers."

Slager FX said:

"Step on the pedal and stop playing if it dies, it dies."

Xol Ani wrote:

"Hawu, just switch on the Vrr pha pha sound."

Pilelo Mathebula said:

"She heard a lot about Polo drivers, now she's mad as hell."

Stan Feddy Moitshoki added:

"So he just stopped for it to chew the tyre, I would have dragged it's ass!"

Sam Jnr wrote:

"If that thing pops your tyres, you’ll have to drive on the rims until you're out of there."

Slicker Phumlani added:

"Straighten the tyres."

Gift Letsoalo said:

"Even lions know that a guy in a VW is dangerous."

Ayanda-amaHlubi Mthimkhulu added:

"Just drive, man!"

Letshego Mange:

Mahlase Mahlase shared:

"My mixed-breed Rottweiler and German Shepherd chewed up my brand-new wheel. 😭😭😭 I took it straight to the SPCA."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News stories about VW Polos

South African Police Service (SAPS) divers retrieved the VW Polo from the Hennops River in Centurion, belonging to the three constables.

People from China woke up and decided to expose the American luxury market and plugged many people with suppliers, including VW Polos.

A TikTokker showed the internet that a Volkswagen Polo was sold at a Sandton auction for a bidding price of R37,000.

Source: Briefly News