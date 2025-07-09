Brave Passenger Asks Taxi Driver to Change Maskandi and Lekompo, Internet Screams
- A viral TikTok video captured a humorous and daring moment when a passenger in a South African taxi made a daring move
- Despite shocking the driver and fellow passengers, her request highlighted regional musical preferences in taxis
- Ultimately, the driver, good-natured, gave in on the request, showcasing a lighter side of taxi dynamics
South Africans were amused and engaged in a lively debate following a viral video where a passenger audaciously requested a change in music genre in a taxi, ultimately highlighting regional musical tastes and the country's shared appreciation for music.
A hilarious moment was caught on camera when a taxi passenger politely asked a Zulu taxi driver to switch from traditional maskandi to lekompo music, a bold move in South Africa’s taxi culture. The video, posted by content creator and TikTok user @nolo.goddess, instantly went viral, leaving social media users in stitches.
In the clip, the young woman leans forward and gently asks the driver if she could perhaps change the genre, as she is tired of listening to Maskandi. The request is met with stunned silence before the driver jokingly questions the passenger’s sanity. The mood quickly lightens as fellow passengers chuckle, clearly amused by the nerve it took to speak up.
The music culture in South Africa
Maskandi music is especially popular in KwaZulu-Natal, where it reflects deep Zulu cultural roots, while lekompo dominates taxi playlists in Limpopo with its energetic, homegrown beats. Each province has its own musical flavour, shaping the vibe of taxi rides across the country. Despite these regional differences, one thing remains clear that South Africans are united by their love for music.
The driver ended up allowing her to play music of her choice from her device. Many viewers praised the woman’s courage but agreed they’d never try such a thing. The video sparked a fun debate online about passenger rights versus taxi norms. Some sided with the driver, saying it’s their vehicle and their choice. Others said paying passengers should have some say, especially if the music is too loud or not to their taste. Some netizens jokingly added that anxiety must be afraid of her.
Mzansi reacted to the video
LehlohonoloThoaba3 said:
"Taxi drivers are actually not bad people. 😂😂🤣"
Musawenkosi said:
"O re representatile very well, kgaetsedi ya ka. ❤️❤️❤️"
Maps said:
"That’s me in the taxi every day. 😭😭🤣 Mind you — local, not even long-distance!"
Thubelihle said:
"Driver passed the vibe check. Ngaze ngamthanda! ❤️❤️😂😂 Happiness ekuwena sezisho iyngoma."
Thulani Ndlovu said:
"South Africa is a beautiful country. Tomorrow he’ll be playing it for his friends."
Mrass said:
"Shame, you did this with respect and kindness."
Mama Khanyi said:
"Not you connecting your phone! 😂😂😂"
Keith Ncube said:
"UBujo Mujo wayethanda lento, nimzwile uDriver?"
Tsentle_05 said:
"Ngithanda isibindi sakho. 😂😂"
Cneigh Sgananda said:
"Usezowudlala every day amaKompi uDriver. 😭😂🔥🔥"
Tshif_Fhumu said:
"First Zulu who listens!"
Phumlaningubo545 said:
"If you’re respectful to the taxi driver, they’ll respect you too. 🤝"
BusisiweMoloi said:
"Trust me, he’s going to play them every day now."
