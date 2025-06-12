Government official Milton Makgothoma shared a video of international delegates dancing to Lekompo at the BRICS Youth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The South African song got people from different countries so excited that they joined in the dancing, with one woman even doing a twerk in the middle of the group

Mzansi praised the 21-year-old for representing South Africa well and spreading local music to the world during the important international gathering

A Limpopo woman gets delegates at the BRICS summit in Brazil dancing to Lekompo. Images: @adv_makgothoma

Source: TikTok

A young South African government official has made Mzansi proud after getting international delegates to dance to Lekompo at the BRICS Youth Summit in Brazil.

TikTok content creator @adv_makgothoma, who works as NSA Chairperson media liaison at the National Skills Authority board in Midrand, Gauteng, shared the exciting video on 11th June.

The 21-year-old from Limpopo, who now works in Johannesburg's higher education department, posted the celebration with this caption:

"It was at this point that you would swear @shandesh PSR was in the room😭😭😭Yohhhh🥹 aggg man! I never thought I'd love Lekompo like I did last night!"

The video shows people from different countries coming together in a casual setting after what appears to be a successful meeting. When Milton requested the South African song to be played, the energy in the room completely changed. Delegates from various nations joined the South African group on the dance floor, with some standing and watching whilst others fully embraced the moment. The highlight came when a woman started twerking in the middle of the dancing group, earning whistles and cheers from everyone around.

Milton mentioned that she had "one job to do in Brazil and that was to make Limpopo proud," and judging by the reactions, she definitely succeeded.

SA delegates became the life of the party at the recent BRICS summit in Brazil. Images: @adv_makgothoma

Source: TikTok

About the BRICS Summit

According to Wikipedia, the BRICS organisation represents some of the world's largest emerging economies, working together on economic cooperation and development. South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa attended alongside other world leaders, including Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who served as the summit's host.

The youth summit allows young professionals and government officials to engage with international counterparts, sharing ideas and building relationships that strengthen ties between member countries.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi celebrates the representation

South Africans flooded the comments with pride and excitement:

@Ntombi cheered:

"Lekompo to the world 🔥🔥🔥"

@Le Thabo praised:

"You are representing South Africa🥰🥰🥰"

@Tinyiko celebrated:

"Limpopo lekompo number one. I'm proud of you 💗💗🥰🥰"

@Thoriso exclaimed:

"Ahhh man🔥🔥🔥Shandesh to da world, thank you for pushing our music 🔥🔥🔥"

@scarlothelady joked:

"The one with a black shirt belongs to SA 😂😂😂"

