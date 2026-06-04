Sizwe Dhlomo was left in stitches when a fan asked about his next moves after the beloved broadcaster suddenly announced his exit from Kaya 959

The concerned supporter wondered whether Dhlomo was indeed applying for jobs, seeing as though he appeared to be spending a lot of time on social media

Sizwe and his supporters were hysterical, with many discussing whether the broadcaster truly needed to job hunt to secure his future

A fan asked Sizwe Dhlomo about his next moves. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African broadcaster and businessman Sizwe Dhlomo has proven once again that he is completely unfazed by his sudden departure from the airwaves. Following his dramatic and unexpected exit from Kaya 959’s popular breakfast show on 27 May 2026, many fans have been closely monitoring his social media activity to catch a glimpse of what his next career move might be.

However, a hilarious interaction on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, 4 June 2026, proved that while some followers are genuinely worried about his employment status, Sizwe is simply enjoying his newfound free time.

On 4 June 2026, the former Live Amp presenter jumped online to share his insights on real estate maintenance. He began actively discussing the architectural roofing options for different houses, confidently laying down his opinions based on his personal experiences as an established property owner.

While most followers engaged in the property debate, one highly observant fan caught sight of how frequently the media veteran had been posting since leaving his radio gig. Taking note of his increased social media presence, a follower with the handle pherro_ asked more about Dhlomo's employment options.

"Are you really applying, brother?" the user asked.

The message seemingly came from a genuine place of concern, as the supporter appeared worried that the media star was spending a little too much time scrolling through his timeline instead of hunting down a new corporate job.

Sizwe Dhlomo was hysterical when a fan asked if he was indeed applying for jobs after leaving Kaya 959. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the question, Sizwe found the thought of him filling out job applications absolutely hysterical. Amused by the fan's unexpected worry, the veteran broadcaster responded in laughter.

"This is funny! LMAO!"

The interaction quickly spread across X, leaving Sizwe and his massive fanbase completely hysterical. It didn't take long for netizens to flood the comment section to remind the worried fan exactly who they were talking to.

Sizwe is notoriously famous for boasting about his wealth, vast agricultural investments and business ventures on social media. Many users joined in on the joke, pointing out that the star's extensive investment portfolio means he is far from struggling for employment or surviving paycheck to paycheck.

The lighthearted banter serves as a clear indication that while his presence on the radio is deeply missed by Kaya 959 listeners, Sizwe Dhlomo's financial future is completely secure, leaving him with plenty of time to chat with fans.

See the hilarious interaction below.

Social media reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Fans humorously asked whether Sizwe had updated his CV and brushed up on his interview skills for his next job.

Artybotoman93 laughed:

"Lol, Pherro says you're too relaxed."

Sbhenekakhayiph offered:

"Send us your CV so we can see how we can help. We would never leave you to starve, lol."

_Kastido asked:

"Have you already printed out your CV?"

FNdwand joked:"

"Ey, Sizwe has added to the unemployment rate."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Cassie Ventura leaving the US

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to singer Cassie Ventura leaving the United States.

After receiving a hefty payout from her controversial case with her disgraced ex-boyfriend Diddy, Sizwe approved of Cassie's decision to skip the country.

Source: Briefly News