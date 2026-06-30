A viral X post has sparked claims that Tyla allegedly underwent a BBL procedure

Many fans defended Tyla, saying her natural beauty has always been one of her biggest strengths

There is currently no credible evidence confirming the cosmetic surgery allegations circulating online

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Fans react as Tyla’s name trends following unverified cosmetic surgery claims online. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African singer and Grammy Award winner Tyla has become one of the country's biggest global stars, earning praise not only for her chart-topping music and fashion sense but also for confidently embracing her natural beauty. However, the star recently found herself at the centre of online speculation after a viral X post suggested she may have undergone BBL, leaving fans divided despite there being no evidence to support the claim.

Viral post sparks fresh cosmetic surgery speculation

An X user, @vahphor, shared photos of Tyla sitting in what appears to be a cosmetic clinic alongside a medical professional. The post claimed the singer had allegedly been spotted at the clinic and suggested she may have undergone a BBL procedure as well as dental work, reportedly costing more than $400,000. The post went even further by alleging that sources close to Tyla claimed she was insecure about her body and wanted a curvier figure to feel more attractive to men. However, none of these claims have been verified, and no evidence was provided to support the allegations. Tyla has also not publicly commented on the viral post or addressed the rumours.

Fans defend Tyla's naturally beautiful public image

Fans continue to defend Tyla’s natural beauty and confidence. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

The allegations left many fans disappointed, largely because Tyla has become known for embracing her natural appearance throughout her rise to international fame. Her confidence and authenticity are among the qualities supporters say they admire most, with many praising her for never appearing to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. Although some social media users acknowledged that the claims could be completely false, they admitted they would be saddened if the rumours turned out to be true because Tyla has inspired many young women to appreciate their natural bodies.

Others urged people not to jump to conclusions, arguing that visiting a cosmetic clinic does not automatically mean someone has undergone surgery, especially when no credible information has been presented.

No confirmed evidence backs cosmetic surgery claims

The viral post has generated widespread discussion across social media, with users sharing differing opinions about Tyla's appearance and the claims made in the post. As of publication, neither the singer nor her representatives have publicly addressed the speculation. Without an official response or independently verified information, the claims remain part of ongoing online discussion.

@Li na commented:

"I can’t believe Tyla would be paying this much on body and dental... I thought she loved and valued her body, this is crazy fr"

@heisHIM3694 also commented:

"Tyla looks amazing already and doesn’t need anyone’s approval to feel confident in her own skin. Women getting work done to feel better about themselves is their choice, insecurity or not, it’s her body, her money, her happiness. The constant scrutiny and gossip is exhausting."

See more comments in the X post below:

The situation underscores how social media posts can quickly become the subject of widespread public conversation, particularly when they involve high-profile public figures.

Shakira gushes over Tyla ahead of global performance

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla has scored another major international highlight after being confirmed as part of the lineup for Shakira’s special performance connected to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final celebrations. The global pop star expressed strong admiration for Tyla, praising her talent and saying she is excited to share such a huge stage with the rising South African artist. Tyla, in turn, shared her gratitude and excitement, saying the opportunity marks a dream moment in her career as she prepares to perform in front of a worldwide audience. The announcement has sparked widespread buzz online, with fans celebrating the collaboration as a powerful crossover between established and emerging global music stars.

Source: Briefly News