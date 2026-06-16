Gqom queen Babes Wodumo was one of the many acts to grace this year's Red Bull Symphonic

The singer performed her classic hit, Umngan'wam , featuring her late husband Mampinthsa and Danger

At the 2026 Symphonic, there were two headliners, Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician, making this one a unique experience

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Tyla posted a snippet of Babes Wodumo's Red Bull Symphonic performance on Instagram. Image: babeswodumo

Source: UGC

Grammy-winner Tyla put a smile on many people's faces when she posted Babes Wodumo on her Instagram page.

The Water hitmaker shared a snippet of Babes Wodumo's performance at the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic, headlined by Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician.

An excited fan, @lil_diamondr, shared a screenshot from Tyla's Instagram stories, and it was a repost from Red Bull's Instagram page, where she was singing the song, Umngan'wam. The classic song features Babes's late husband, Mampintsha and Danger, and it cemented her as one of Mzansi's best.

"Tyla posted Babes Wodumo," the excited fan said.

SA responds to Babes' performance

SA can't help but smell a collaboration coming between the two stars:

@GlorMazibuko shared:

"Tyla is a cool girl."

@lil_diamondr reacted:

"The coolest in the land."

@ilovezizo_ said:

"A Southy girl through and through uTyla."

@sthedoingtingss stated:

"Babes Wodumo should've been on Tyla level if we're being honest."

@Bee_Moshani stated:

"I knew she gave me Babes vibes man, when she started out!"

@Nthabisengkabai gushed:

"That collaboration is coming."

@HalatedziN61514 shared:

"Well deserved babes, is our queen and forever."

@Aisha_Mhlanga said:

"Now, a song must be next, please.

@lil_diamondr reacted:

"I also suspect a collaboration with the A pop album."

@_Ziziliciouss said:

"Babes did say uTyla unenkani njengaye (She is stubborn just like her.)"

Shakira shows love to Tyla

Tyla is not only giving love, but she is also receiving it. Announcing her US leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which is set to kick off on 17 June at the Acrisure Arena in California, Shakira announced that Tyla will be included in the headliners.

She took the opportunity to show love to Tyla, saying she loves her as an artist and singer.

"I’m so excited because I love Tyla. I love her as an artist and as a human being. I think she’s just incredible, and I think that this performance is gonna be just iconic."

After the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, the two stars embraced one another backstage and had the internet gagging.

Tyla showed love to Babes Wodumo. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Sir Trill complains about Red Bull Symphonic exclusion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sir Trill caused a major stir when he took to Instagram to react after he was excluded from the Red Bull Symphonic.

During Dllala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician's epic set, they played Phuze, a song Sir Trill is featured in alongside Zaba.

This did not sit well with Trill, who took to Instagram to complain about it. However, Mzansi was quick to humble him.

Source: Briefly News