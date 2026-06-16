Former The Estate actress Clementine Mosimane was recently spotted shopping at Shoprite

A photo of the thespian trended on X on Monday, 15 June 2026, when a social media user shared the pic of Mosimane

South Africans took to the photo of the Pimville star and shared their opinions on X

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Mzansi Comments on a Video of Actress Clementine Mosimang Shopping at Shoprite

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Clementine Mosimane, who stars in Pimville as Mme Mmathapelo was recently spotted shopping at Shoprite.

Mosimane is the latest star to be spotted shopping for groceries after former Generations star Nambitha Mpumlwana, who was seen at Checkers in August 2025.

Social media user Joy_Zelda shared photos on her X account on Monday, 158u June 2026, of the actress shopping at Shoprite.

"Legendary actor was seen buying at Shoprite. This is sad," the X user captioned the post.

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South Africans comment on a photo of the actress

@JosephShadung1 said:

"I didn't know we must not buy at Shoprite. Where must we buy?"

@Onefuture_Music asked:

"Where is she supposed to buy, straight from the farm? Lona la nyela (you guys are crazy) sometimes maan."

@MrKitsenyane wrote:

"Maar your granny (grandmother) buys at Pakistani spaza shop mos."

@IAmExcellent_ responded:

"You are flippant out of your mind @joy_zelda. There's nothing wrong with her buying what she wants from @Shoprite_SA. You wanted her to go and buy at Checkers?"

@HopePerfect_Dla replied:

"This tweet annoys me. Where did you get such mentality?"

@thabanisandile3 asked:

"If I may ask what is sad at buying at Shoprite ? At least she has the money to buy I don't see anything sad there."

@raymond_zwane reacted:

"What is sad about buying groceries @Shoprite_SA. I consider myself financial stable person. I stay in an estate, owning a double story house, I drive an EClass Merc but I still buy my groceries @Shoprite_SA."

@karaboYakoena wrote:

"Haibo, Joy? Why you assume this to be a sad thing to happen in Mzansi? Is @Shoprite_SA that terrible? It's your turn now, khuluma," (talk).

@Media_Valentino responded:

"What exactly is wrong with her buying at Shoprite? What is sad about this legend buying for herself whatever she wanted at a clean, reputable Shoprite with her own funds and a smile on her face?"

@Luleka_Legal commented:

"That's how you people put unnecessary pressure on these actors, they are not full-time employed they are free lancers for God sake. Where must they shop cause even the full-time employed people buy at Shoprite, get over your high horse and let people be."

Mzansi Comments on a Video of Actress Clementine Mosimang Shopping at Shoprite

Source: UGC

Former Generations actress Nambitha Mpumlwana was allegedly arrested for stealing at Dis-Chem

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that legendary actress Nambitha Mpumlwana had tongues wagging on social media following accusations of criminal behaviour.

The popular TV star known for her role on Generations as Mawande Memela left fans taken back following allegations that she was apprehended by police.

Nambitha Mpumlwana's alleged arrest while in Johannesburg left South Africans speculating about the actress, with many in disbelief.

Source: Briefly News