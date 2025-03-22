Nambitha Mpumlwana recently had tongues wagging on social media following accusations of criminal behaviour

The TV star known for her role on Generations as Mawande Memela left fans taken back following allegations that she was apprehended by police

Nambitha Mpumlwana's alleged arrest while in Johannesburg left people speculating about the actress, with many in disbelief

Nambitha Mpumlwana was recently put into police custody. That beloved actress who played Mawande Memela on Generations was in trouble with the law.

Former 'Generations' star Nambitha Mpumlwana allegedly arrested for theft at Dischem.

Source: Instagram

Nambitha Mpumlwana's supporters were not convinced that the actress would be guilty of the crime she was accused of. Others speculated about the possible reasons she may have been caught taking part in petty theft.

Nambitha Mpumlwana arrested for theft

Nambitha Mpumlwana was allegedly arrested while at Ferndale Mall for allegedly nicking lipstick at Dischem pharmacy. The actress reportedly walked out with a lipstick worth R160 but she argued that there was a misunderstanding. A policeman anonymously spoke to Sunday World and said the Dischem management insisted on calling authorities and Nambitha was later released on R1,000 bail. The actress appeared in court on 20 March and the case was postponed to 2 May when she will plead guilty or not guilty.

Maggie Benedict's shoplifting scandal

In 2013, Maggie Benedict, a former Generations actress, was in court after allegedly stealing panado. Maggie was the talk of the town when she was arrested for stealing the painkiller worth R17.90 The actress was later acquitted of theft charges in 2015. Maggie has since remained extremely private with barely any social media presence and she turned 40 in 2021. The actress went on to have a successful acting career as she went international. Maggie appeared in The Good Doctor, Random Acts of Flyness and more.

Former 'Generations' actress Maggie Benedict was arrested for stealing painkillers.

Source: Facebook

SA refutes Nambitha Mpumlwana theft allegations

Many people said that they would not think that Nambitha would ever be caught stealing. Peeps defended the actress slamming the allegations of theft. Others pointed out the irony of Nambitha being accused of stealing while acting in a series called Soft Life. Briefly News reported that Nambitha was cast alongside other actors for a new show titled Soft Life. Nambitha plays the mother of the main character Owami's boyfriend, Judge Iris Mkhaza, who is strict and overprotective. Read the comments below:

@SthembiD said:

"Unbelievable."

@tbolicious_tbo exclaimed:

"Lies!"

@_Thembalihle_ wasn't having it:

"These are just lies."

@IsaacMbongela wondered:

"No ways! Why would a premium actress be acting so low? Unbelievable ."

@LeboSpeaks joked:

"The irony of her show being called “soft life” 😭"

@ThulaniMah71263 insisted:

"Haibo this can't be true, I'm scared to believe it, this a dignified lady."

@MissBusiN argued:

"Never she was framed!"

Fans show love to Nambitha Mpumlwana on her birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Nambitha Mpumlwana sent a heartfelt shout-out to her supporters for their lovely birthday wishes.

The fabulous Nambitha Mpumlwana celebrated her 58th birthday on 12 February and was flooded with countless tributes from her beloved fans and followers.

Famously known for her role as Mawande Memela on Generations and, most recently, The Cry of Winnie Mandela.

