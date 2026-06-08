Thinah Zungu responded to backlash over a resurfaced sex scene from the 2023 telenovela, Mother of All

The cleric revealed why he agreed to film the scene and made a vow to his fans, emphasising his commitment to dignity and reputation

The multi-award-winning gospel musician previously shared how his reality TV show almost ruined his life

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Thinah Zungu set the record straight after a sex scene resurfaced. Image: thinahzungu

Source: Instagram

Gospel musician and pastor Thinah Zungu reacted to a resurfaced video of his sex scene in a TV show. The man of the cloth previously apologised after an episode of the show aired back in 2023.

After becoming a household name thanks to his singing talent, Thinah Zungu tried his hand at acting. The singer starred in e.tv's eVod telenovela, Mother of All, as Malusi. However, his appearance on the show sparked backlash after he appeared in a sex scene.

Thinah Zungu responds after old sex scene resurfaces

According to an article published by Daily Sun on Monday, 8 June 2026, a repeat of the episode was aired last week, sparking fresh backlash. When the episode first aired in 2023, Thinah Zungu apologised, saying the scene was shot before he was ordained as a pastor.

He also shared that he was called to play the scene and admitted that he was paid for it. This was after fans accused him of prioritising money over his reputation as a pastor.

Now, Thinah Zungu has refused to apologise and set the record straight. He said he took up the acting gig to make ends meet during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when most artists were struggling after music performances were banned.

"I'm not going to apologise again for something that's now in the past. The scene was shot during COVID-19. I understand most people saw it for the first time this week. Some had no DStv in their homes when it was first aired in 2023. That's not my fault. I'm not going to explain myself again. If I explain myself, it'd mean I'll have to do the same if the show is repeated in future," said Thinah.

The Thinah SingoZungu star did not rule out appearing in another TV show in the future. He, however, vowed that he won’t be doing any sex scenes.

"Although I'm deciding not to apologise again, it was also my decision that, as a pastor, I won't compromise my dignity by involving myself in such scenes," he added.

During his short stint on Mother of All, Thinah Zungu starred alongside Inimba actress Zenande Mfenyana, Thandeka Nodada, Thamie Africa, and Brigette Masinga.

Zungu was ordained a pastor of the Ark Fellowship Church in Inanda, North of Durban, in April 2023.

Thinah Zungu responded after an old bedroom scene reemerged. Image: thinahzungu

Source: Instagram

Thinah Zungu explains why he's done with reality TV

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thinah Zungu revealed how his reality TV show ruined his life and career.

The musician also revealed why there won't be a second season of Thinah singoZungu. The revelation sparked various reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News