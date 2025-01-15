What to know about Trey Gowdy’s car accident and his health

The topic surrounding Trey Gowdy’s car accident constantly raises eyebrows among fans and media alike. Although the Fox News television presenter remains tight-lipped about the issue, there have been speculations that he underwent plastic surgery after the accident. What happened to Trey Gowdy? Here is the latest news regarding his health.

Trey Gowdy during a 2016 news conference (L). The former politician at the Fox News Channel Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: Mark Wilson, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Trey Gowdy is a former political icon who was partly responsible for discovering Hillary Clinton’s private email server. During his tenure as a federal prosecutor, he also put away several notorious criminals. However, the reporter’s sudden exit from politics regularly sparks the question, “Is Trey Gowdy sick?”

Trey Gowdy’s profile summary

Full name Harold Watson Gowdy III Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1964 Age 60 years old (2024) Star sign Leo Birthplace Greenville, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education University of South Carolina Height 5’9” (175 cm) Weight 79 kg (174 lbs) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Terri Gowdy Children 2 Parents Novalene and Harold Watson Profession Ex-politician, attorney, TV presenter Net worth Between $500,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Trey Gowdy’s car accident

It is speculated that Gowdy’s car collided with a truck while he was en route home from work. Various sources allege that Trey underwent surgery on his forehead due to the injuries sustained during the crash, but there is no official communication to substantiate the claims.

The theories emerged after viewers of the popular Fox News show Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy noticed a bump on the host’s head in 2020. Several social media users took to X (Twitter) to question what was going on. Carlos Brown suggested:

He made the mistake of not agreeing with his wife. Won't do that again.

Wilson Beauchamp had a theory, he wrote:

It was a pineal gland removal.

And Jessica posted:

It is from a car accident.

Television news presenter Trey Gowdy during a 2018 hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Does Trey Gowdy have health problems?

Over the years, several theories have emerged regarding Trey’s health. For example, a rumour once circulated that he was dealing with skin cancer. However, the TV host never addressed or confirmed these speculations.

Recent updates have shown that Gowdy is healthy and fit. Nonetheless, he prefers keeping details about his health status private, as little is known about this aspect of his life.

Trey Gowdy’s appearance

Trey Gowdy’s nose is probably his most defining physical characteristic. While some speculate that its shape has changed over the years, others claim he has undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance his looks.

Trey Gowdy’s personal life

Beyond Trey Gowdy’s health updates and physical appearance, there are exciting details to uncover about the man behind the camera. Here are some facts about him you likely are unaware of.

A look at Trey Gowdy’s age and early life

The former federal prosecutor (60 as of 2024) was born on 22 August 1964 in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.

Trey Gowdy during Donald Trump's hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in 2024. Photo: Michael M. Santiago

Trey grew up in Spartanburg, where he delivered newspapers for the local daily as a young man. Trey Gowdy’s parents are Harold and Novalene Gowdy.

He graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1982 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Baylor University four years later. Trey graduated Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1989.

Trey Gowdy’s career

In April 1994, Trey was appointed as an assistant United States Attorney. From 2000 to 2008, he occupied the 7th Circuit solicitor position.

On 3 January 2011, Gowdy was sworn in as a US House of Representatives member for South Carolina’s 4th district. In early 2017, he chaired the House of Oversight Committee.

In January 2018, Watson announced his intention to pursue a legal career instead of politics. During a February 2023 interview with Will Cain, Trey revealed the reason behind some of his career moves, saying:

I wanted to leave the DA’s office before people accused me of losing my passion for victims of violent crimes. I left Congress because I did not enjoy it.

After his political exit, Gowdy became a Fox News contributor and re-joined the Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough law firm. Since 2021, he has hosted Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.

Attorney Trey Gowdy during a 2015 hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Marriage to former Miss Spartanburg

The former United States Representative exchanged nuptials with Terri Gowdy in 1989. She once was a second runner-up for Miss South Carolina. The duo has two kids, Watson and Abigail Gowdy. As of 2019, Trey Gowdy’s wife is a first-grade teacher in the Spartanburg School District.

FAQs

Trey is a vocal Republican party supporter. Below are some frequently asked questions about the former political icon:

What is Trey Gowdy’s height?

The South Carolina native stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 79 kilograms (174 lbs). He has grey hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Does Trey Gowdy have a disability?

Gowdy does not have a disability. As of January 2024, he seems healthy despite rumours that he could face serious health problems.

Does Trey Gowdy still have a show?

The TV presenter has hosted Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy for over two years. The show airs every Sunday evening from his South Carolina home.

Trey Gowdy during a 2016 news conference at the Capitol Visitor Center. Photo: Tom Williams

Who is Trey Gowdy’s daughter?

Abigail Gowdy (27 as of 2024) was born on 18 February 1997 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In 2017, Trey took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to our precious little girl, Abigail.

Speculations regarding Trey Gowdy’s car accident have yet to be publicly confirmed. It appears the Fox News television presenter prefers keeping details about his health under wraps amid his plastic surgery rumours.

