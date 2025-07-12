Two lucky South Africans who played the lotto recently successfully matched their numbers and have the opportunity to walk away as multi-millionaires

South Africa's national lottery announced that two people who played the lotto in Gauteng became the latest overnight millionaires

The CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, shared her perspective on the recent winnings due to be paid to the winners

Some South Africans who took a chance and played the lottery will be handsomely rewarded. Two lotto draws indicated that more than one South African would soon become very wealthy.

The CEO of the national lottery, Charmaine Mabuza, touched on the significance of the Gauteng residents' winnings. Both of the winners became millionaires after purchasing affordable lotto tickets.

Two people in Pretoria who played the lotto on 9 July 2025 came out as winners. Player one won R8 356 457.60 after buying a ticket at a Shoprite Checkers in Pretoria. They used the Quick Pick selection and spent R70 n their ticket. The second winner is gauranteed a whopping R19 435.068.10 in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot after using their banking app. They also used the Quick Pick selection and placed a R30 wager.

Lotto winners talk money plans

Briefly News reported that a man from Mpumalanga spoke out after striking it big with the lottery. The lotto player became a multi-millionaire with over R90 million and discussed his plans for the money. South Africans were impressed that he kept his community in mind as he promised to give a portion of his winnings to a local chairty,

A self-employed mother who won the lotto also shared what she would do with the money. The lady said the millions she was awarded would go a long way to securing her family's future. She listed buying a house and growing her business using the lotto winnings. Old Mutual recommends investing budgeting when one comes into a fortune such as the lotto. A financial advisor will also provide professional guidance insteady of relying on family and friend.

Ithuba CEO and SA amazed by 2 lotto wins

Ithuba's Charmaine Mabuza says that the two winners proved that the South African lotto is accessible to all. She highlighted that the winners used different platforms but both prevailed. Charmaine noted that the lotto player who used a banking app would be notified about their win.

@raliseboo said:

"Ba ya looter daar ko lotto 😭😭 how many winners did we have this year?"

@15chamangwiza wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊"

@TaIzibele16 added:

"You know when you know you have not won but you hope that you’ve won? Yeah that’s me. Call it delusion but it is what it is!"

