A South African man from Potchefstroom has won a life-changing R8.9 million Lotto jackpot, changing his life overnight

The winner shared what he plans on doing with his money and who he revealed the news to after winning

The win has sparked excitement and envy on social media, with many congratulating the winner and joking about the impact of his newfound wealth

A local man from Potchefstroom is celebrating a life-changing win after bagging an incredible R8.9 million Lotto jackpot.

A man from Potchefstroom won R8.9 million in the lottery and opened up about his plans.

Source: Getty Images

The National Lottery in South Africa is operated by ITHUBA Holdings, to whom the licence was awarded in 2015. Thanks to the lottery, which is regulated by the National Lottery Commission and was established in 2000, a man in Mzansi is now a millionaire overnight. Lottery tickets may be bought only by people of at least 18 years of age.

Potch man bags R8.9m jackpot lotto

The lucky winner, whose identity remains undisclosed, struck gold in the national lottery draw held over the weekend.

According to Timeslive, the North West lottery jackpot winner intends to retire and prudently invest his winnings to ensure a stable future.

The publication mentioned above also stated that the national lottery's organiser, Ithuba, declared that the winner has stepped forward to collect the award. He revealed that he had kept his ticket in his wardrobe.

“I was very excited when I found out I had won. I've always held onto the hope that one day I would become a millionaire,” he said.

Using a ticket he bought at a shop in Potchefstroom, North West, with a R80 bet, the man won R8,952,821.60 in Saturday's lottery draw. He chose his numbers by hand.

The winner revealed that he looked up the winning numbers online and discovered his game-changing win. He went on to share the news with his mother and brother, and plans to buy a house as soon as possible.

In his spare time, the Potch man likes to play soccer, and he is thrilled that his winnings would liberate him from financial restraints to follow his pastimes.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, showered the man with a congratulatory message. Ithuba also offers financial and psychological counselling as part of their winners' support programme.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the lucky winner! We're excited to empower him with the financial knowledge and tools necessary to help him turn this windfall into a lasting legacy for himself and his loved ones," Charmaine stated.

SA reacts to R8.9m jackpot lotto winner

Social media users in Mzansi have reacted to the news with excitement and envy, with many joking about moving to Potch for good fortune. Others offered their congratulations, saying the win was proof that persistence pays off.

Maftown Scoop Magazine said:

"Potch, we're going to see flames at BLK."

Tsetsefleezo Mogaki added:

"Where is he working? He must take my CV first, that one."

SphithiPhithi Wethu expressed:

"But most of this money will go to SARS and charity, he will get a small change to invest."

MrDean stated:

"Potch? Invest? I doubt."

Kagiso Danny Maruping

"Wow."

A man from Potchefstroom bagged R8.9 million in the lottery and shared his future plans.

Source: Getty Images

