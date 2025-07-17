“Real Hidden Gem”: Man Eats at Pollsmoor Prison’s Restaurant, Raves about Prices

A Cape Town-based content creator took a trip to Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison to grab a meal

The man visited Pollsmoor Restaurant Idlanathi, where he ordered a few affordable plates of food

Some social media users were surprised to see the man dine at a correctional facility, while others shared their positive experiences

A man shared his dining experience at a prison restaurant. Images: @katjievaniebaan

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town man had a viral moment when he surprised many and went to Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison, commonly known as Pollsmoor Prison, to dine at its restaurant. One thing that left him in awe during his visit were the food prices.

Known as Katjie Vanie Baan on TikTok, the man recently shared a glimpse of his trip to the Tokai-based Pollsmoor Restaurant Idlanathi in the prison's recreation centre on his account.

He noted that the inmates, who he called respectful, prepare the "wonderful food," which was quite affordable. The content creator ordered a R30 garden salad, a plate of chips and loin chops for R50, nine wings and chips for R60, and a chicken schnitzel for R55.

While the bill came at an affordable price, no tipping was allowed.

He said in his video:

"I'm done with other places. This is what you call a real hidden gem."

Political prisoners, such as Nelson Mandela, served their time at Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison. Image: @OzorNdiOzor

Source: Twitter

Pollsmoor Prison's food intrigues SA

The viral video drew in hundreds of social media users, who either shared their experiences at the restaurant or flooded the comment section with wonder and intrigue.

@chevychase1209 told the online community:

"I used to buy food there all the time when I worked there. The food is cheap and tastes nice. There was a handsome inmate who worked there, and I never asked him why he was there. I liked him so much."

@marcellaphilander wrote in the comments:

"I hope you enjoyed it. My father works very hard every day to bring Idlanathi back to its OG glory since he’s been back."

A humoured @beeartsysa said to the man:

"Hidden gem, really? Not a word to use with the word jail."

A sceptical @gommie.v8 remarked:

"Won't suprise me if the food was meant for the prisoners, and now they are selling it. Can expect anything today."

@abennji noted with a laugh:

"I went here a few years ago and up to today, people thought I was crazy and laughed when I said the food is nice and cheap, and better than Spur. At least now I know I'm not crazy."

@vin42021 jokingly added in the comment section:

"Just don't go if you have a warrant of arrest out on you."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

