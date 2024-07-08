An inmate with an active social media account showed the world what he ate while in prison

The man had a tray of carrots, beans, chicken strips, rice, cornbread and a sweet treat

The video became a viral sensation, and many people took to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An inmate took to TikTok to show off his meal. Images: LightFieldStudios / Getty Images, @jeterhuncho / TikTok

Source: UGC

While some people were enjoying delicious plates of food in their homes, a prisoner posted a clip of an interesting meal handed to him on social media.

Only known by his TikTok handle, @jeterhuncho (an inmate at a prison in the United States of America who often shows his food during his incarceration) took to the video-sharing platform to give viewers a look at his tray of food.

Presumably lying on his bed in his cell, the man lifts the lid off his tray and shows it holding beans, carrots, rice, cornbread, pieces of chicken, and what looks to be a slice of cake with white icing.

As a way to steer people away from participating in criminal activities, @jeterhuncho wrote in the video:

"If you're thinking about doing something crazy, you better think again."

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on prison food

The viral video, which accumulated nearly 10 million views, had tens of thousands of curious minds heading for the comment section. Some people wondered about the meal, while others were surprised that that man had a phone.

@_mileyy._ asked in the comments:

"Is that even safe to eat?"

Not liking what they saw, @queen.babygirl90 said:

"This is why I try my best to keep my cool. It’s hard."

Speaking about the cellular device, @faithful2105 asked the public:

"So, nobody is questioning how he got a phone in there?"

A previous inmate, @scrapethebottom_writ, shared:

"That actually looks a lot better than the food I got in jail ten-plus years ago."

@publicenemi97 said to @jeterhuncho:

"I must be hungry because that looks good, but I will take your word for it. Thanks, fam."

Man loads car's boot with food to feed prisoners

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Nigerian man who decided to visit prisoners and feed them.

Moses Amusa told Briefly News that he was merely continuing the ministry of his late father. He said he once saw some ex-prisoners who had completed their jail terms. He was surprised when they recognised him and said he used to visit them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News