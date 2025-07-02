A man posted a video after making a bizarre sighting of a snake that was on the move in the wild

The gent shared his thoughts as he filmed one of the most venomous snakes in Africa which was making its way through a thicket

Online users were fascinated by the video showing just how agile the long snake was as it rushed off into the wilderness

A man posted a video of a snake which he spotted on the go. The man was in awe of the dangerous the viper which he recognised as a black mamba.

A black mamba made its way through bushes at lightning speed. Image: Joy_zelda

Source: Getty Images

The clip of the man recording the fast moving snakes received thousands of likes. People commented on the video sharing thoughts on the sighting of the dangerous snake.

In a video reshared by @joy_zelda a man started recording after spotting a black mamba moving in the bushes. He remarked that he cannot believe that there are people who have to walk past the black mamba. The dangerous snake had its head up nearly standing and was moving through the grass and shrubs with ease.

Man claims he got bit by black mamba

Briefly News reported that a man who was praying suffered a bite from a slithering creature. The man claimed he was bitten by a black mamba while he was praying at a river. Emergency workers found the gent and assisted him with swelling and other symptoms on bite site. Briefly News spoke to a snake expert who said details of the story made him think that its unlikely a black mamba bit him.

A man was convinced a black mamba bit him at a river. Image: Oka Budhi

Source: Getty Images

South Africans discuss the video of black mamba

Some people in the comments debated whether the snake moving in the video was actually a black mamba. Other online users had jokes about the snake.

@7thcustodian said:

"An angel of death ☠️"

@AnonymousOneI commented:

"Usually, it hides when seeing a human being. It only attacks humans when feeling threatened."

@reginald_m25388 wrote:

"Snakes usually flee when they see human beings."

@Mzansi_Observe said:

"So long as you don't corner it or threaten it, it won't bother you. It's too small to eat a human so it doesn't attack unless threatened by what it perceives as a threat to it."

@judgeisGd added:

"It can be at your yard for months & you wont see it unless you have Dogs or birds around which will disturb its peace."

@Zecks_DaMenace complained:

"I hate these , very aggressive snakes ..Was driving minding my business in the bushveld, then BOOM—a black mama slammed into my window. Thought it was the end 😳 almost pissed in my pants that day."

