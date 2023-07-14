A man with nerves of steel grappled with a giant python he and his buddies tried to catch

The snake almost squeezed him, but his friends pried him away from its grip

Snake catcher Nick Evans said in SA, only registered snake catchers can tackle pythons

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A man battled a python and won. Image: @gladesboys

Source: TikTok

A man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, at some point, it tried wrapping itself around him.

Man wrestles with snake on TikTok video

@gladesboys recorded the man trying to take the giant snake on his own. The video shows the man trying to grab the python by its tail. He struggles with it for a moment, and it suddenly lunges at him with its mouth open.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man immediately grabs the python by the head, and the snake goes into total fight mode. The snake immediately tries to wrap itself around the man's side, and he goes down to the ground.

He shouts for his companions to help him as it seems like the python might wrap itself around him.

His companions eventually get the snake off him, and they assist him in taping its mouth shut.

The snake, measured at 19 feet, is reportedly the most enormous Burmese python ever caught. It was caught at South Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve.

Nick Evans tells Briefly News that battling python is a bad idea

If anyone thinks they can wrestle a python, a huge and powerful snake, in Mzansi, that wouldn't be a good idea.

Nick Evans, the famous snake catcher in KwaZulu-Natal Natal, told Briefly News that it is a bad idea for South Africans to try and wrestle a python should they ever encounter one.

"In South Africa, the Southern African Python is a protected species. Wrestling, killing, keeping or selling them is illegal. They may only be rescued by licensed rescuers."

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers amazed by man's brave deed

Netizens were astonished at the man's bravery.

Mamma Mia said that the wrestler could survive catastrophes.

"These are the types of people that would survive any apocalyptic event."

Pamandjo said the wrestling match was incredible.

"How he got close to your face was scary."

Kamy was nervously looking at the fight.

"The way it started to try and wrap you gave me anxiety."

Corydailey973 said it's a big no from him.

"I was choking my phone watching this."

Joey Lowe noted that the roles almost switched during the battle.

"The moment she turned back, opened her mouth wide and increased speed is when she became the hunter."

Two black mambas wrestle for a female black mamba

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that two black mambas were caught wrestling for a female in a home in KwaZulu-Natal Natal.

The two snakes found the female in the yard and went at it, trying to win mating rights.

Nick Evans told Briefly News that male black mambas wrestle during the mating season until one submits. The loser walks away, and the winner leaves with the female.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News