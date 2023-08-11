A man's heart sank to his knees after he accidentally broke a bottle of booze

The man sadly picked up the remains of the contents of the bag, stopped for a second and then left with a packet of cider intact

Netizens felt for him and, at the same time, imagined the outcome of his actions

A man was not okay after he broke his bottle of booze. Image: @malumking

Source: TikTok

South Africans' hearts were as broken as the bottle of gin a man accidentally broke on his way from the shop.

The nation's hilarious reactions were a mixture of humorous compassion and spicy commentary about why the bottle broke and who it belonged to.

Man breaks bottle of booze

@malumking posted his video on TikTok, and his broken journey was viewed 1.4 million times.

The video shows the scene: the man momentarily held his knees in sadness as he sadly picked up the ice packet and the six-pack that survived the great fall. There is no indication as to what caused the bottle to break, but it is clear from his body language that his mood was spoiled.

While it may be funny, people in the past have committed heinous crimes because of broken liquor bottles.

Three teenage girls reportedly killed a young man for breaking a bottle of alcohol. The women stabbed him to death last year after he went to a tavern in Cape Town with five girls. He wanted to leave with one of them, and when they turned him down, he angrily took the bottle of booze they had, claimed he had bought it and shattered it. One of them stabbed him in the neck with the broken bottle, and they stone him to death.

Watch the video here:

South Africans pity man who broke bottle

Netizens felt pity and compassion for the fellow and humorously tried to investigate what happened. They also offered some interesting commentary on what may have caused the break.

Gxaba45_mtuba3935 had a theory.

"That time you find that you were sent."

Sammy felt for him.

"And so the party came to an end."

Irie Iwah had other views.

"The ancestors drink!"

Ilosisi OnguBuhle Phakathi remarked:

"These are the tears of the baby mama you didn't buy nappies for."

Onthatile said:

"I would sit down and cry."

SisZandi maS'biya suggested:

"Go back to church."

G_host would complain.

"I would go back and tell them their plastic was too thin."

Glenda M Ledwaba would lose it.

"I'd sue Shoprite."

Lena pointed out:

"The boys won't believe him."

Woman intentionally breaks bottles of alcohol

