A woman tried her hand at making AMSR, and she used bottles of alcohol to make the content for viewers

The lady went on her stairs and used them as a way to break various brands of alcohol without hesitation

Many people were confused as they watch the woman get rid of different bottles, including for cousins, amarula and more

A woman decided to get rid of her alcohol and did it in a TikTok video. The TikTokker did not address why she was throwing away the beverages.

A TkTok video of a woman getting rid of different brands of alcohol and people were concerned. Image: @kristen.jizelle

The lady filmed herself destroying bottles of alcohol, including Johnnie Walker, 4th Street. The video got over 31,000 likes and thousands of comments from netizens, who were mostly complaining that the video make them sad.

South Africans watch as woman shatters different alcohol brands

One TikTok video shows @bridgettemars rolling bottles down her staircase to break them. Watch the woman break bottles of popular brands, including Captain Morgan, Richelieu and the last bottle Nederburg, which survived the roll down the stairs:

TikTok users about why women is wasting alcohol

People love to see TikTok creators get up to no good. This video only made people confused ever wondered why she made the ASMR.

Betty Namumba laughed:

"The fact that you have to clean up that mess afterwards."

Hlatse asked:

"What did amarula do to you."

sunflower complained:

"Girl you just broke my heart in many pieces."

Carol said:

"I feel sorry for the person who will clean the tiny pieces of glass."

Kenna my sista commented:

"Why are you intentionally hurting my soul."

Bakhita Bakhx said:

"I want a relationship like the last bottle."

