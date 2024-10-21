A group of matric pupils bunking school left many people cracking up over their hilarious antics

In the clip, one can see how the principal picked them up in a bakkie, and it gained massive traction online

Social media users could not help but laugh at the learners as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes

Grade 12 learners went viral on social media for their hilarious outcome to them to bunking school.

Grade 12 learners were busted by their principal for bunking school in a TikTok video. Image: @ajhoste

Pupils bunking school get picked up by principal and driven in the back of a bakkie

The clip shared by TikTok user @ajhoste shows a group of matriculations walking on the road, all jolly and happy that they were able to flee their school.

The pupils can be seen in the video enjoying each other's company until they are surprised by their principal, who forcefully picked them up. The learners then sat at the back of a bakkie while the principal drove them back to school.

@ajhoste's footage left South Africans amused, and it captured massive traction on the video platform.

Watch the clip of the learners bunking school gone wrong below:

Mzansi pokes fun at Grade 12 pupils

The learners amused South Africans as they flocked to the comments section, busting out in laughter while some cracked hilarious jokes over their own experiences of their failed bunking session.

Kuthula said:

"At least yal was with a bakkie we came back in a police van."

Florentiä Zwane added:

"At least you have a memory to look back on in the future and have a good laugh about it."

King SirBarbie shared:

"No! I can’t even judge because I’ve been taken a couple of trips back to school in a police van for bunking."

Nj@bulo cracked a joke, saying:

"Freedom is not coming."

Mogoshadi commented:

"Our principal would tell them to go back to school and make sure to get there before he does."

Parent chases school bunkers out of taxis, netizens applaud

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man chasing pupils who bunked school out of taxis has impressed many parents.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @buimaseko, the presumably taxi owner is at the rank going from one taxi to another, chasing the schoolkids out of them. The kids are said to have bunked school to sit on the vehicles and have a nice time.

