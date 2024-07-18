“Running Away From Their Future”: Schoolgirl Filmed Jumping Over Fence to Bunk

A woman shared a video of a girl leaving her school's premises by jumping over a fence

The learner was not alone when she jumped, as her friends were waiting for her on the other side

Social media users took to the comments to share their disappointment and relate to what the kids had done

A girl had no problem jumping over her school's fence with her friends. Images: @lilyandmom

While it is best to remove yourself from certain situations you don't wish to be in, education should not fall under this category.

A girl and her friends were caught on camera bunking school and making a run for it. TikTokker @lilyandmom uploaded a video of the three school kids' naughty act on her account.

In the short clip from inside a car, two children are standing on the pavement on the other side of the school, waiting for their friend to join them. The girl receives help from people inside the school grounds, who walk away after the girl gets her footing while climbing a wall. She then successfully jumps the fence and runs with her friends.

The camera follows the three running individuals who cross the road and disappear behind a corner.

@lilyandmom wrote in the clip:

"After paying school fees and buying stationery, you see her practising Spider-Man styles."

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to bunkers

Garnering over half a million views, the video had many social media users taking to the comment section to express their opinions on the children's choice to skip school.

@1298198m3 shared what they felt:

"Running away from their future."

@user30456021522572 told the online community:

"I once saw learners doing that in Soweto. I screamed at them and was happy when they went back to their classrooms."

@willowmellow26 humorously added:

"I never got a chance to do this because when it was time to jump, I would think of my dad coming to look for me at school."

@ayandamtetwa laughed and said:

"I used to do this with my friends. We're good and successful."

@kapzalekay9 sadly said in the comments:

"Teachers will be blamed when they get hurt."

