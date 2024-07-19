A university student felt insecure in class because a classmate was using an iPad and wearing an expensive designer jacket

The student posted a video about it online, and it sparked a debate about the economic differences among university students

Manager of The Parent Centre, Jonathan Hoffenberg, spoke to Briefly News about youngsters being influenced by brands and materialistic things

Some people were surprised by the expensive items, while others focused on getting good grades regardless of what others have

University is a place where people from all kinds of backgrounds—rich, middle-class, and poor—meet to obtain their qualifications.

Student feels insecure in class

A university student was left feeling insecure after sitting next to another student in a lecture room who was writing notes on an iPad while he had a notebook out.

A video shows how the student hid his notebook under the desk while the young woman next to him continued to draft her notes on her sleek Apple device. She also wore a Jabari Clothing jacket, which is known to be quite expensive.

“Never felt this insecure,” the student wrote.

Is feeling insecure about others' materialistic possessions normal?

According to parenting expert Jonathan Hoffenberg, Manager of The Parent Centre, being conscious of their peers' material things is normal for young people.

"As children reach school-going age and move into teens and young adults, they start to identify with their peer group and are more influenced by people they perceive to be cool."

Jonathan shared that when young people see people they aspire to be on social media or have more than they do, they can be influenced to think that self-worth comes from material things.

"They may start wanting specific brands, doing specific activities, and being with specific people. This external influence is part of a child's normal development, but it is more of an evolving process that needs to be understood than firm instructions that a parent needs to meet. A child also needs to understand the family budget, build resilience and delayed gratification," Jonathan explained.

SA reacts to classmate using iPad

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens surprised by the woman’s expensive taste.

datnigha1 said

“Yoh she's fighting I just sighed after searching the jabari clothing.”

MbaliMndebele said:

“I just searched for Jabari ku Googleif their hoodie is 6.5khow much is the jacket?”

Souphie's Studio replied:

“Oksalayo, we attend the same school, in the same librarygoing to write the same test iPad, Jabarias long as I get higher marks than you. I'm good.”

@Edward replied:

“That moment she has a MacBook le iPhone 15 Pro Max le WiFi router on the other side This is the reason why I choose to study in my room.”

sunday_692 said:

“Plant the seed of faith emancipate your mind.”

Student flexes plush R10k res room

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a University of Pretoria accounting student raised some eyebrows on social media after flexing her R10K res room.

Wendy M (@wendylyvv) shared a video that takes viewers on a residence tour, which is not basic student accommodation.

Wendy starts by showing off her stunning designer bags, which feature brands like Versace and Calvin Klein.

