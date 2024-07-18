One pupil pulled such an unbelievable stunt for her matric dance, and the clip went viral online

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gathering over one million views, thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were shocked at the young lady's choice of action as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts

It's matric ball season, and many learners are gearing up to scout their best fashion looks, cars and more, which would undoubtedly make an impression.

A student arrived at her matric dance in a coffin. Image: eyecandy031/TikTok and Jupiter Images/Getty Image

This matriculant did just that as she pulled out in something unusual, shocking the online community.

Pupil shows up a coffin for matric ball dance

One South African student scared her classmates as she rocked up on the day of their matric dance in a white coffin. The learner lay in the coffin while it was being transformed into a black Limouse, leaving many people confused as to whether the pupil was alive or dead.

@eyecandy031's clip caught many people's attention and became a hit on social media, clocking over one million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users react negatively to student's matric entrance

The online community did not like the learner's stunt, and many dragged her into the comments section while some expressed their thoughts.

Al said:

"Knocking on heaven's door, be careful what you wish for."

Fred shared:

"Hai, they must just cancel matric dance. This is way out of order."

User commented:

"She's playing with God this one."

Cougarpuma added:

"Gurl, be careful when playing with fire."

Rat00w simply said:

"Imagine the thing didn't open."

She wrote:

"They say every action has consequences, so be careful with what you do."

