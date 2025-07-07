A Cape Town woman on her way to the airport shared that her e-hailing driver had asked her to drive his car

While she was behind the wheel, the woman could be heard calming down the driver by telling him not to stress

Local members of the online community found the TikTok video comical and shared their bizarre experiences with their drivers

A woman in Cape Town had the odd experience of sitting behind the wheel of her Uber driver's vehicle after he asked her to drive.

Going by the name Azi, the passenger, who was on her way to Cape Town International Airport, shared a video on her TikTok account of herself in the car and telling the driver not to stress.

In her post's comment section, she told one of the TikTok users:

"Dude stopped at the entrance of the airport and wanted to drop me elsewhere because he was dodging traffic officers."

Azi told another TikTok user:

"He asked if I could drive, so I said, 'Yeah, sure.' I needed to catch my flights, dude."

Although Azi drove herself to her destination, she stated that she still had to pay for her ride.

Passenger-turned-e-hailing driver humours SA

The woman's comment section was filled with laughing emojis after local social media users saw the video she had posted. One person even said Azi was lucky the e-hailing driver didn't kidnap her, while others shared their experiences.

@nakita_arisia shared a similar experience in the comments:

"This happened to me too when I only had my learner's. He said I’m paying to be Ubered, so we can pretend it’s a driving lesson."

@red7225 also revealed what had happened to them:

"I had an Uber driver asking me to use my phone's GPS and tell him where he had to go. I am much happier with Wanatu, a dream service to use. But this story, you have to share with us every last detail."

@reevs777 told the online community:

"I would not have paid. The audacity!"

@kaylanlawrence stated their thoughts to the public, writing:

"For the last couple of weeks, traffic cops have been impounding Uber drivers' cars. They’ve been checking to see if the car is roadworthy and if they have permits."

@melzie_elzie laughed and added in the comment section:

"The things we go through. I hope he gave you a good rating on the app."

Azi replied to the TikTok user:

"Oh, my gosh. A few weeks ago, I had to help change the tyre of an Uber driver. Another one had me praying we don’t get stuck on our way to the airport."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

