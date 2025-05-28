A young South African woman from Cape Town went viral online after confessing to having kissed an e-hailing driver

She explained the awkwardness of the situation and what led up to the unusual scenario on her way to work

Social media users thought she was brave for what she did and interacted with her in a thread of comments

The taxi industry in Cape Town is not fond of e-hailing drivers, as they believe that they are stealing their jobs.

A Mzansi woman shared the awkwardness of having to kiss her Uber driver. Image: @asandabrooklyn886

Source: TikTok

This mainly happens in townships where the driver is at risk of being harmed or killed for picking up a client.

Woman shares awkwardness of kissing Uber driver

A young South African lady from Cape Town, Asanda, shared how awkward things got after taxi drivers examined her Uber ride. She kept the e-hailing driver’s identity a secret to protect him from the taxi drivers who were curious.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lady told the taxi drivers that the Uber driver was actually her partner. Out of curiosity and to verify her information, they forced the strangers to kiss.

Because they feared the outcome if they protested the taxi drivers' request, they did as they were told and were left off the hook. Asanda explained that things were very awkward after the kiss:

“That awkward trip after the Uber driver and I kissed to prove to the taxi drivers that I was his girlfriend and he was taking me to work.”

South Africans thought the woman was brave to kiss a stranger, but also heroic for choosing to save her driver’s life. Asanda creates a lot of scenarios for her TikTok which generates tons of views that some people think that all she posts is for content purposes and not necessarily her lived experiences.

Her bio also states:

“I’m clearly joking, don’t take me seriously.”

The people who commented on her recent post were under the impression that she actually kissed her driver and communicated with her in the comments section.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds to lady kissing Uber driver

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments about the matter:

Mzansi praised a young lady for saving an Uber driver's life. Image: @asandabrooklyn886

Source: TikTok

@Joy explained:

“Everyone's concerned about the kiss, what about the fact that she cannot take whichever transport she wants? It's scary.”

@TheCommentCreator found love:

“I was supposed to be taking her home but after the forced kiss we decided to go for lunch and laugh about it. We've been dating for almost two years now.”

@humble 🥰 decided:

“Taxi culture in South Africa needs to be abolished. Nobody can convince me otherwise.”

@Olonathandooo suggested:

“I just feel like we could've explored other family roles before taking the girlfriend.”

@Renata Canham shared:

“Once, my Uber driver came with his six-year-old son and made me sit in the front seat and said if anyone asks, we’re a happy family.”

@Tamren shared:

“This would ruin my whole day.”

@lindiwe billionaire makoko said:

“I hate the fact that taxi drivers cannot accept the fact that we much rather take Uber than taxis.”

@Nonkululeko Sishi2 commented:

“At least you saved a life, you fall under superheroes.”

3 More taxi-related stories by Briefly News

A young South African gent was amazed to see a woman’s bald wig in a taxi and filmed her to post online.

South Africans were floored by a chaotic scene after one driver lost an angry sangoma's chicken in a field.

Mzansi was stunned by one chap who travelled with his pet owl in a taxi with the hopes off using its powers to generate money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News