A young South African woman reflected on her academic journey and what it has rewarded her with

Her story resonated with many other graduates who shared their experiences in the comments section

South Africans tried to lift her spirits by plugging her with valuable information on how to turn her life around

A graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, she vented to her social media friends.

The young South African lady found her academic credentials useless after unsuccessfully landing a job.

Wits student finds degree useless

A young South African lady, Nonzuzo Thalente, hopped on TikTok to vent about her situation. The youngster is a graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand, one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

She expressed that her LLB could not land her any job after she completed it a while ago. The youngster shared that her certificate is gathering dust somewhere in the house while all she does all day is sit under the sun in boredom:

“I’m tired of this life.”

South Africans were wowed by her story because many had the impression that Wits students were one of the first people considered for job opportunities. The Mzansi youth understood her pain and encouraged her to keep going.

The lady’s video reached 104K people after she posted it three days ago.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to unemployed Wits graduate

Social media users shared their thoughts with the lady in a thread of comments:

@Siyyabonga_Shamase🇿🇦 advised:

“Start selling! Start selling! Start selling! The networking that comes with selling it will shock you and open other doors for you.”

@Pitso explained:

“A few years ago, I was in that situation but it lasted for 30 days. I approached local business guys who were specializing in my field of study. I dropped my CVs and requested their numbers. I called for about two weeks. Soon thereafter one of them gave me a job and that was the beginning of a very successful career. You need to bathe, approach and persuade people as a first sign that you are a beast, a real beast that does not take a no for an answer.”

@@ shared:

“If you intend to practice, I advise you to go to your nearest court and request to do observations, be consistent, you will learn a lot, you will get exposure to the prosecution(NPA) route as well as the defence attorney route and you might develop an interest in one of them. There you will have the opportunity to meet Attorneys/Directors of firms, don’t be afraid to approach for opportunity, and sell yourself. It’s better than sitting at home. You can use this time to develop litigation skills, nothing beats exposure in the legal field.”

@DineoTseNtle commented:

“I know what I am about to say is unorthodox. Please start a side hustle. You will build your network through your business and it will give you access to a variety of people. People who you wouldn’t meet when you are sitting at home. I can plug you.”

@Ayanda said:

“My friend and I had this conversation earlier. We should’ve gone to these other universities honestly and be golden key.”

