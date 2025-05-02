A woman on TikTok shared her concerns about the debilitating unemployment crisis in South Africa

The Mzansi lady shared her story on social media and detailed her struggles with finding a job

People resonated with her now-viral video and shared their stories in a thread of over 700 comments

The unemployment crisis in South Africa is becoming worse as people are getting retrenched.

A Mzansi lady shared her frustrations about unemployment. Image: @kebamolokwane2

Source: TikTok

Graduates are also sitting at home with their hard-earned qualifications and are trying to apply for posts they are overqualified for.

SA unemployment is a cult

A South African woman, Keba, opened up about the debilitating unemployment crisis in the country. The Mzansi lady was retrenched last year in June and has not yet landed a job since.

She expressed her frustrations with recruitment agencies that ghost her after reaching out with promising feedback. Keba is constantly worried about how she’ll get to put food on the table for herself and her children.

She also highlighted how the notion of connections has killed the HR profession, with people plugging their friends and families with jobs that they might be underqualified for. Keba also noticed that only a few people are picked for certain job posts, even though they promised to take in more people.

Mzansi raised more of their concerns in their stories that they shared in the comments section of the now-viral video. Keba captioned the clip:

“South African unemployment is a cult. Let’s talk unemployment.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares unemployment stories

South Africans related highly to what the woman said:

Mzansi shared their unemployment issues on TikTok. Image: @kebamolokwane2

Source: TikTok

@Naledi shared:

“I graduated with my LLB degree in 2022. I haven't gotten a job in the last three years, and my mental health is dead.”

@nomthandazojade11 commented:

“The employment system favours foreign nationals more than South Africans.”

@Monica wrote:

“Thank you so much for sharing this. I’m entering my 4th month of unemployment as a qualified CA(SA), and it’s been so humbling because you’re told this career path will open doors for you.”

@Yaya28 explained:

“I understand being an entrepreneur, neh, but who's going to buy from us if we are all entrepreneurs, 9-5 is needed, and some of us are better off in Corporate, love and light to you.”

@Tsheola Matlala cried:

“My sister, imagine being unemployed for 23 years.”

@Sithabile_Pretty_Ngema shared:

“You remind me of the KZN EMS programme. They called us for an assessment test, we passed, we were called for a medical test, after a few days, we did a physical assessment, and after that, we were ghosted.”

