South Africans fantasised about receiving millions from the country’s Road Accident Fund in a viral post

People of Mzansi shared what they would spend the beefy amount of money on in a thread of comments

One chap started the conversation after he posted a screenshot of an amusing bank notification

South Africans got very excited and started fantasising about receiving millions from RAF.

Mzansi made plans to tackle poverty with R12.3 million. Image: @Soltan Frederic

Source: Getty Images

Social media users shared their problems and the ones they’d like to eliminate with the beefy cash first.

SA dreams about receiving millions

South Africans shared some of their biggest problems in a now-viral TikTok post. One chap, DJ Manzosa, started a conversation that landed Mzansi in dreamland.

South Africans started fantasising about a perfect life if they were to receive a couple of millions from the Road Accident Fund. DJ Manzosa shared a screenshot of a bank notification that excited many people.

The message alerted the anonymous beneficiary that they had received R12 300 000. The DJ sparked a viral conversation when he said:

“You wake up in the morning and this is your reality, what is the first thing you would buy?”

His words made South Africans share their struggles online and how the money would make things better. Some people wanted to buy homes for their parents, while some dreamed of living a soft life riding in luxurious cars.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi dreams of becoming millionaires

Social media users shared how they would chow R12.3 million from RAF:

Mzansi fantisised about being millionaires. Image: @Atlantide Phototravel

Source: Getty Images

@𝑻𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒘 was smart:

“Before I think of buying something, I will move it to my other account before it gets reversed.”

@Tiyani.hlungwane shared:

“The first this would be to buy materials to build my mom a house, that would be the happiest moment of my life.”

@Naledi✨wrote:

“I’d get a bucket for one so I can think straight.”

@Amanda Mandy remembered her mom:

“I’ll buy my mom a house, she has been living in a shack for too long.”

@mikewamanike_2.0 commented:

“I’m building 20 rooms in Limpopo, for each room the rent will be R4.5k. I’d also buy a R3 million penthouse in Sandton to rent it out for R20k per month. Lastly, I’d buy myself a Hilux Legend 50 and go stay with my mother for the rest of my life.”

@Klive Boss shared:

“That number is too round. I struggle to break money like that. I wouldn't know what to do, I'd wait a bit. If it were R12 356 765, I would deal with that R56 765, quickly.”

@Nonkululeko Sishi2 said:

“Pay off all my debts, open trust accounts, and leave maybe 100k in my account, but definitely won’t tell anyone that I’ve won anything.”

