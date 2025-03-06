South Africans were amazed by a selfless Mzansi gent who helped improve his community

The chap had received his Road Accident Fund money when he made his noble decision that made him go viral

Social media users showered the man with lovely messages after one lady shared his story on Facebook

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One man from Mpumalanga amazed the country with how he used his beefy RAF cash out.

A generous man spent R1.3 million of his RAF payout to improve his community. Image: @ranplett

Source: Getty Images

equipmentThe gent noticed the lack of service delivery in his community and came up with a noble idea that would award him great respect.

Gent uses R1.3 million RAF money to improve his community

A 42-year-old man, Mlungisi Maseko from Mooiplaas village in the Chief Albert Luthuli local municipality, received a beefy cash out from RAF. Instead of chowing his earnings on luxurious items, Maseko noticed the lack of service delivery in his area and budgeted to improve the situation.

Over a hundred households had been suffering for 15 years from a lack of water in their community. People had to travel five kilometres to get clean, drinkable water.

Maseko who got into a car accident in 2018, used up R1.3 million from his RAF payout to install pipes, water tanks and other essentials to end the suffering. The community sees the selfless gent as a hero for his good deed and highlighted the municipality’s failure to bring them the service for years.

The chap who survives from farming also gave some of his land to his community to make a living for themselves. Maseko’s generosity has earned him a lot of respect from his people.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi amazed by man using RAF money to improve community

Social media users were touched by the chap’s story and praised him in the comments section of a Facebook post:

A generous man gave back to his community. Image: @peeterv

Source: Getty Images

@Kennedy Banani said:

“He used the money he got from his pain. He had an accident and he claimed RAF. He took the money and helped his community. Ramaphosa must visit this man and negotiate a proper position in his Cabinet, or he must get employment from the Department of Water and Sanitation. How many millionaires do we have in this country but they only care about themselves and their families? Well done guy. God bless you forever.”

@Samuel Diphofa urged:

“The municipality must refund the poor guy.”

@Sduduzo Wiseman Nene commented:

“Instead of buying a Ford Ranger and acting busy, he chose his community and put them first. May God bless and protect this man and his family, they are the true version of how life should be.”

@Mosibudi Shibu Law wrote:

“The municipality must refund him, he is not rich, he sacrificed.”

@Miller Miller's suggested:

“This man must be a minister or a chancellor we need such people in our government.”

@Mbuso Mdletshe decided:

“Make that man president as he used his own money to help the community. Image if he gets in president he can change the whole nation.”

@Lungelo Jili wrote:

“Ramaphosa Himself Must visit this guy.”

@Meluleki Dube said:

“The kind of people we need most in Africa more than influencers.”

@Sañele Chiya explained:

“I just don't know how to thank you my brother because we have many millionaires in our society but they only want to show off with their money. You think better than the president to help your fellow Africans, thank you, brother. One day you’ll have your blessing.”

3 More good deed stories by Briefly News

A generous young man surprised his mom with a R150K borehole project that he shared in a now-viral TikTok video.

A selfless gent surprised hustling men in the streets with a warm home cooked meal after working all day in the sun.

A kind South African gentleman picked up a random homeless man and treated him to an extreme makeover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News